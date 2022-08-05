ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Vermont Works for Women hosts Lunafest Film Festival at the Essex Experience 8/5/22

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on vtdigger.org

Comments / 2

 

WCAX

Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

YWP: Carefree Drops

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is “Carefree Drops” by Maelyn Slavik, 12, of Burlington. Art by Innis Sullivan from the Young Writers Project media library. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Carefree Drops.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Point to Point fundraiser makes debut in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Point to Point fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank was packed Saturday, riders and runners were excited to be in-person. It was the first time that the event took place in Montpelier, in front of the state house. Over 300 people registered for the event, and close to a thousand donations were given before the races started.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT
New Britain Herald

Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals

BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
BURLINGTON, VT
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022

This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Cyclist hit by car in Albany

ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, VT

