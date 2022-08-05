ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Video shows naked Florida insurance agent toss victim from car, shoot her in the head

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A disturbing video shows a naked Florida insurance agent shoving a partially clothed woman out of a car before fatally shooting her in the head and driving off.

The footage allegedly shows fully nude 43-year-old Ron Donaldson, a military veteran who worked as a field trainer with Banker’s Life, shoving Wendy Daniel, 25, out of his vehicle and into a fence before shooting her.

Daniel can be seen slumping over as Donaldson — a suspect in at least five rapes in the Miami area — leaves the scene, according to Local 10 News.

“I hope the man that killed her dies and goes to hell!” the victim’s mother, Tiffany Williams, told the outlet .

“He didn’t have to do my daughter or no other girl like he has done in the past. And I hope he gets consecutive life sentences and I hope he dies! I hope somebody kills him!”

It is unclear how Wendy Daniel, above, knew her attacker.
WPLG / ABC-10
Daniel can be seen slumping over Donaldson fired a shot at her.
WPLG / ABC-10

Aided by the surveillance footage from the alley, police tracked Donaldson down to his Miami Beach apartment the following day and arrested him.

Police did not immediately disclose a motive behind the apparent murder or how Daniel and her suspected killer knew each other.

Donaldson — who has no prior criminal history — had worked at Banker’s Life in North Miami for eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“She had people’s respect,” Daniel’s mother said of her daughter.
Twitter/@CrimeStopper305
Donaldson, above, is a suspect in at least five rapes in Miami area.
Miami-Dade Crime Police

“We are saddened to learn of this tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Bankers Life spokesperson Valerie Dolenga told Local 10. “The individual is no longer employed with the company.”

Donaldson is now facing homicide charges and was held without bond on Thursday.

“I just want everybody to know that my baby was no throw away,” Daniel’s mother said. “She was well taken care of,” Williams said. “She had respect. She loved everybody. She had people’s respect.”

