ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Driver who plowed into Native American parade in New Mexico charged with DWI

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDuhd_0h6MEp7s00

The driver of the SUV that drove through a Native American parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring 15 people, was charged with drunk driving after his blood alcohol level was found to be three times the legal limit, police said.

Jeff Irving, 33, was booked into the McKinley County jail on a laundry list of criminal charges stemming from the incident at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Parade, including aggravated DWI, 15 counts of leaving the scene of an accident and open container possession, according to police.

The crash left 15 people hurt, among them two Gallup police officers identified as Gilbert Gonzales and Elijah Bowman. No fatalities were reported.

According to court documents cited by the station KOAT , Irving, whose rap sheet includes a previous DWI arrest, admitted to the police that he had been drinking alcohol before the incident.

Irving said he was watching the parade in Gallup with his brothers, but then they decided to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bRZ7_0h6MEp7s00
Accused driver Jeff Irving was charged with aggravated DWI after plowing into a ceremonial parade in Gallup, New Mexico.
McKinley County Detention Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvvOD_0h6MEp7s00
Officers comfort a fellow cop at the scene of the car incident.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqxAW_0h6MEp7s00
Footage shows Jeff Irving allegedly driving his brown Chevy Tahoe into spectators.
Sean Justice via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLxou_0h6MEp7s00
Fifteen people, including two officers, were injured in the car incident.
Sean Justice via Storyful

Videos recorded by witnesses show the brown Chevy Tahoe Irving was driving speeding the wrong way down the parade route, sending children performing traditional dances fleeing for their lives.

Amid the chaos and bystanders’ panicked screams, the vehicle swerved onto a side street and pulled into a parking spot before trying to pull out again, hitting a police car. Officers then converge on the vehicle, pulling at least two people out and handcuffing them on the pavement.

Cops who detained Irving administered field sobriety tests and concluded that he was allegedly impaired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oYyZ_0h6MEp7s00
Police investigate the scene of a drunk driving incident in Gallup, New Mexico.
William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxabf_0h6MEp7s00
Emergency workers rush to deliver aid to a victim of the car incident.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSwVf_0h6MEp7s00
The city of Gallup in New Mexico was celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Kaelyn Bahe via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHHJr_0h6MEp7s00
Footage shows children dancing in the parade route before Jeff Irving allegedly plowed into the crowds.
Kaelyn Bahe via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CkQe_0h6MEp7s00
Footage shows accused driver Jeff Irving leaving the parade after hitting multiple people.
Sean Justice via Storyful

According to court filings, the 33-year-old was then given two breath tests and blew 0.24. In New Mexico, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08.

Police stated that Irving also was found to be driving with a revoked license because of a previous DWI, and no proof of insurance. The SUV’s registration was expired.

The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is a 10-day celebration consisting of in-person and virtual events. The city celebrated its 100th anniversary of the annual event this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckinley County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Gallup, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Gallup, NM
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Traffic Accident#Native American#Koat#Storyful Videos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy