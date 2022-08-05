ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum savagely blocks son’s shot at youth camp

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum shows no mercy on the court — just ask his 4-year-old son, Deuce.

The Celtics star, hosting a a youth basketball camp at his old high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School, in Missouri, let Deuce make a run at the hoop.

The elder Tatum was ready for his progeny’s shot, winding up and laying in wait before savagely smacking the shot attempt out of mid-air and across the court.

. @jaytatum0 blocked Deuce’s shot and Deuce is SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/cIHX4BlYSr

— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) August 4, 2022

Everyone in attendance seemed to get a kick out of the block — well, all except Deuce.

Tatum’s competitive spirit was on display during the 2022 NBA Finals, in which his Boston squad fell to the Warriors in six games. The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason in an attempt to win it all next season.

“What kind of competitor would I be if I said no?” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston on Thursday when asked about his team’s title chances. “I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates.

Jayson Tatum made an emphatic block on 4-year-old son Deuce.
Deuce Tatum was left stunned by his father’s monstrous block.
“Obviously we got close, got to Game 6 and we didn’t make it happen, so this offseason, everything is just about getting back to that point and getting over the hump. Obviously we added two great pieces that I feel make us a lot better and complement our team extremely well.”

