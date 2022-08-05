ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

TV personalities in contract to flip Sag Harbor stunner

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQ4vW_0h6MEnbe00

Lifestyle expert/TV personality Gretta Monahan and her partner, actor and HGTV design personality Ricky Paull Goldin, are in contract to sell their latest renovation project at 1553 Noyac Path in Sag Harbor, New York.

They bought this property for $930,000 last year, renovated it and flipped it for a hefty profit , as it was asking $3.49 million.

It went into contract within two weeks of listing.

The four-bedroom home sits on just under 2 acres and comes with an open floor plan that includes a chef’s kitchen.

The living room has high ceilings, a glass wall and a “linear gas fireplace,” according to the listing, while the main bedroom comes with 15-foot vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath.

Sliding doors lead to a deck that overlooks a 65-foot lap pool and a fire pit. There’s also a pool house with a potting shed and a yoga studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVoHS_0h6MEnbe00
The home sits on nearly 2 acres in Sag Harbor.
Douglas Elliman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4k1X_0h6MEnbe00
One of the abode’s four bedrooms.
Douglas Elliman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFCzi_0h6MEnbe00
The Noyac Path domicile has nature-peeking bathrooms.
Douglas Elliman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKbMv_0h6MEnbe00
The living room sports high ceilings.
Douglas Elliman

The couple has already listed their next renovation project at 392 North Magee Street in Southampton for $2.65 million.

A long driveway leads to the four-bedroom home, which sits on 1 acre, with room for a pool. The home also features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with island bar stool seating and an open living/dining room with a “linear” fireplace — along with the main bedroom.

Two more bedrooms with ensuite baths are on the second floor, while the finished basement boasts a media room, laundry, and another bedroom and bathroom.

Douglas Elliman’s Nicole and Zachary Tunick are the listing brokers for both homes.

Comments / 0

 

