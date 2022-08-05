ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football Friday practice observations

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXvwx_0h6MEef700

Here are some observations from Auburn football's first open practice.

The Auburn Tigers took to the practice field for the first organized practice this fall camp. Several key storylines are brewing throughout the roster including a quarterback battle, what's the wide receiver rotation look like, who are the five starting offensive linemen, and what will the defensive backfield look like?

Keep in mind that these are just observations from 20 minutes of the first practice of fall camp. Read into what you want.

Observations

- TJ Finley was with the starters first. Next to Tank Bigsby and John Samuel Shenker. He threw a great pass to Shenker, the to his left to Malcolm Johnson Jr., then had a great pass on an outbreaking route to Shedrick Jackson.

- Zach Calzada went with the second unit. Threw to Ze'Vian Capers for a touchdown.

- Then Calzada went with the first team offense in the same drill.

- From left to right, the starting offensive line was Kilian Zerier, Kam Stutts, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones, Austin Troxell.

- From left to right, the second offensive line was Zerier, Brandon Council, Tate Johnson, Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell.

- Bryan Harsin then came over to the media and made a "No hat" joke referring to the one-year anniversary of Hat-Gate and then gave media members a t-shirt that said, "I went to Auburn Football practice and all I got was this War Dam Shirt."

- Capers looks huge.

- Jackson looks like he has put in a ton of work this summer.

- Auburn linebacker Cam Riley is very physically impressive.

- Cornerback Jaylin Simpson took a vocal role with the DBs.

- In the tight ends vs linebackers drill,  the order that the tight ends went was Shenker, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm, and Brandon Frazier. In the same drill, linebacker Eugene Asante went first for the defense.

- Zion Puckett moved well. Looks bigger.

In 1 on 1s - WRs vs DBs

- Simpson beat out Jackson on a pass from Calzada.

- Johnson Jr. had a great snag vs Nehemiah Pritchett from Calzada

- Ja'Varrius Johnson beat Marquis Gilbert on a pass from Calzada.

- Capers got a ton of separation on a route vs DJ James on a pass from Finley.

- Moore was wide open in a rep from Cayden Bridges on a pass from Finley.

- JD Rhym got the best of Tommy Nesmith on a pass from Finley.

- Donovan Kaufman won a rep vs Ta'varish Dawson.

- Finley missed an easy slot completion to Ja'Varrius Johnson.

- Calzada threw a great ball to Johnson Jr.

- The last rep we saw was Calzada throwing a strike on a seam route to Koy Moore. It was beautiful.

We will have a similar post after Saturday's practice.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reacts to the evolution of Bryan Harsin, and 'vicious, unsubstantiated' media campaign against him

Bryan Harsin has tried to remake his image since his first season at Auburn last year, and now the Tigers are about to share whether these changes have paid off. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum reacted to Harsin’s time at SEC Media Days, and his recent sense of humor handing out T-shirts to Auburn media members. Finebaum shared his thoughts during his regular visit with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Auburn Football#The Auburn Tigers#Zerier Brandon Council#Hat Gate
athleticbusiness.com

Facility Friday: Innovative Skatepark, Rec Center to Double Size, City's New Inclusive Playground

A new cutting-edge sports complex is heading to a park in Huntsville, Ala. John Hunt Park will soon include an innovative skatepark that will challenge skaters, from professional to novice. The skatepark will be world-class quality and include supporting facilities such as restrooms, pavilions, sunshades, lighting, landscaping and expanded parking. It is slated to be built on a three-acre site.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville in custody after Police Pursuit Ends in Autauga County

UPDATED RELEASE from Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. Over the past few weeks, Prattville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been working several felony cases involving 21-year old suspect Collin Dean of Prattville. Dean was considered to be armed and dangerous. On 08/05/2022 around 1600hrs, Prattville PD Patrol units observed...
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Road

Montgomery Police have now identified the man who was shot and killed on Zelda Road Saturday. Police say 26-year-0ld Christoper Thomas is the victim of the shooting in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, which is near the intersection of Ann Street, just west of Interstate 85. The shooting happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Brunch Restaurant Coming to East Montgomery

A new restaurant will be coming to east Montgomery that specializes in brunch. The Bubbly Hen will open soon at the Old Mellow Mushroom location in Festival Plaza. It is the sister restaurant to the Cork and Cleaver on Zelda road and in downtown Wetumpka. Owner Ryan Friday says there’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder

Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
858
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy