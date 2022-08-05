ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennette McCurdy Reveals ‘The Moment I Broke’ While Working With Ariana Grande on ‘Sam & Cat’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Both Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy got their big breaks playing supporting characters on Nickelodeon TV shows — Victorious and iCarly , respectively. But when the two came together as co-stars of a third show — Sam & Cat — on the kids’ network, McCurdy claims she was treated much less fairly than her castmate, who would go on to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Days away from the Tuesday (Aug. 9) release of McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died , The New York Times interviewed the 30-year-old actress and published a snippet from the book. In the passage, she alleges that Nickelodeon encouraged Grande to pursue career ventures outside of the show, but prevented her from doing the same.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” McCurdy wrote in the memoir, according to NYT ‘s exerpt. “That was the moment I broke.”

Sam & Cat only aired for one 35-episode season before being canceled in 2014. By that point, Grande had already released her debut album Yours Truly , from which two singles (“The Way” feat. Mac Miller and “Baby I”) charted in the Billboard Hot 100 ‘s top 40.

“I want to thank Nickelodeon for making a childhood dream of mine come true,” the “Positions” singer tweeted after Sam & Cat’ s cancellation was announced. “For being a family to me, for being so accommodating and supportive of my multitasking with my music career, and for of course introducing me to many of my fans however many years ago.”

Right before the show ended, it was speculated that Grande and McCurdy were at odds supposedly due to the former’s salary being higher than the latter’s. The two-time Grammy winner took to Twitter in 2014 to clear the air. “The rumors circulating about our contracts and our salary not being equal are absolutely ridiculous and false,” she wrote at the time, though the tweet has since been deleted . “I don’t know who’s putting these idiotic quotes out there but I thought I’d straighten it out and try to end this nonsense.”

Even though Grande seemed to deny any conflict with McCurdy in her tweets, McCurdy appeared to take some shots at her former costar later that year via her web series What’s Next for Sarah? The show featured a character named Gloriana, who wears a high ponytail similar to Grande’s signature style, claims to be vegan (like Grande) while carrying a leather bag, and brags about how perfect her life and music career are.

Years later, McCurdy opened up on her Empty Inside podcast about what she felt it was like working with Grande during the pop star’s sudden rise to international fame. “She would have to miss work because she was pulled in all directions,” the Swindle actress said. “She’s performing at the Grammys and I’m, like, acting on this show with a box because they decided for that week her character had to be trapped in a box so she can go perform at the Grammys.”

Since her Nickelodeon days, McCurdy has walked away from acting and notably declined to take part in the 2021 Paramount+ reboot of iCarly. In I’m Glad My Mom Died , she details how her career, life and even physical appearance were controlled by her mother Debra, who passed away from cancer in 2013.

According to the NYT , McCurdy also writes about what she feels are the indignities of working for Nickelodeon, whom she alleges offered her $300,000 to not talk about what working for the network was like — which she says she declined. She also alleges how a supervising figure she calls “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol, though she was only a teenager on the show.

Nickelodeon declined to comment for the NYT story; Billboard has also reached out for comment.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” she told the Times . “It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It

Click here to read the full article. The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. “Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Who Should Britney Spears Collaborate With Next? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is back in the music scene, as a free woman this time. The star will be teaming up with Elton John for their upcoming collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” a duet of John’s 1972 hit, “Tiny Dancer.” The song will mark the pop princess’ first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November, which has us at Billboard wondering who she might want to collaborate with next. Will it be her wedding guests Selena Gomez or Madonna? Or perhaps a fitting “Break My Soul” remix with Beyoncé? Let us know who you’d like to see Brit team up with by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardAllie X Responds After Being Accused of 'Animal Abuse' for Leaving Dog in the CarOlivia Newton-John Remembered by Dionne Warwick, John Travolta & More: 'We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You'John Travolta Mourns the Death of 'Dearest' Olivia Newton-John: 'Yours From the Moment I Saw You'
MUSIC
Billboard

Tom Cruise Helped OneRepublic Score Its Latest Hit (Yes, For Real)

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Tom Cruise asked Ryan Tedder a simple question over Zoom: “What do you hear?” Having been connected through a mutual collaborator at Paramount, the actor was showing the veteran producer and OneRepublic frontman a rough cut of the dogfight football scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and Tedder could imagine quite the sonic blend. “I said, ‘I hear a little Beach Boys… Gorillaz… and this kind of whistle thing,’ ” Tedder recalls. Taking cues from those references, as well as other acts like Foster the People, Tedder and his bandmate Brent Kutzle turned...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

88rising’s NIKI Is Owning Her Past — And Taking a Cue From Taylor Swift

Click here to read the full article. NIKI vividly recalls coming home from school when she was 9 or 10 and turning on the TV to an episode of E! True Hollywood Story on Taylor Swift. “Upon seeing that I was like, ‘Mother, I must,’ ” she says with a laugh, knowing then she wanted to follow a similar path. “I was like, ‘Oh, people can write songs,’ and I wanted to try that.” Soon after, she got her first guitar. By the eighth grade she wrote her first song. And by 15, she won a contest (arranged by Taylor Swift and ice...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sarah
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Mac Miller
Billboard

Lizzo Declares ‘About Damn Time’ the ‘Song of the Summer’ With the Help of Vecna From ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article. If you’re still on the fence as to whether “About Damn Time” is the song of the summer, Lizzo is letting you know via a recent TikTok that she has Vecna’s endorsement. And if you’ve watched season four of Stranger Things, you know just how dangerous it can be to disagree with him. Jamie Campbell Bower, who voices the blockbuster sci-fi series’ villain, recently proved that even Vecna can vibe to Lizzo’s chart-topper during an appearance on The Tonight Show after host Jimmy Fallon asked him to recite the standout second verse of “About...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Sam Cat#The New York Times#Nyt
Billboard

Olivia Newton-John, Beloved ‘Grease’ Actress & Singer, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, beloved actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease and for a long string of hits topped by 1981’s “Physical,” died on Monday (Aug. 8). She was 73. Her official Facebook page confirmed the news, noting: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Doja Cat Assures Fans She’s OK After Shaving Off Her Hair & Eyebrows: ‘I’m Rich, I’m Fine’

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat knows she’s still a boss b—h, even if she has no hair. In a recent Instagram Live, the 26-year-old “Vegas” rapper told viewers that the recent surge in online negativity over her newly shaved head and eyebrows isn’t bothering her — but that people speculating she’s mentally ill because of her new look definitely are upsetting her. Doja first revealed her bare head in a Thursday (Aug. 4) Instagram Live, during which she later shaved off her eyebrows on camera as more than 20,000 people watched in real time. Ever since, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops as Tina Snow on Starz’s ‘P-Valley’

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper, a Texas Southern University graduate and now, an actress. The “Pressurelicious” rapper made a guest appearance in the penultimate episode of P-Valley on Sunday night (Aug. 7), playing the role of Tina Snow on the Starz series. In addition to the guest-starring role, Megan wrote and recorded an original song for P-Valley‘s second season. For the new episode, Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda — played by J. Alphonse Nicholson — perform together at the Pynk strip club. The critically acclaimed series tells the story of a strip club located deep...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Selena Gomez ‘Hopes to Be Married & to Be a Mom’ in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez is looking toward the future, and even hopes to start a family one day. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley cook for a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation on Friday (Aug. 5), where she revealed what she sees for herself in the years to come. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ J-Hope made history at this year’s Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” In an interview shared to NME‘s TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of  “About Damn Time.” Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyoncé Sends All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Onto Billboard Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé charts all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13). The LP launches as the superstar’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set scores the second-largest weekly total for an album this year, after the opening week of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000) in June. It’s also the first album released by a woman in 2022 to rule the chart. Leading Beyoncé’s total on the Hot...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live at 2022 VMAs

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. She is also set to perform on the show for the first time since 2018. Minaj will be the first Video Vanguard recipient since another female rapper, Missy Elliott, was honored in 2019. The award wasn’t presented in the last two years, due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Minaj is the fourth rapper to receive the honor, following LL Cool J...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’

Click here to read the full article. John Legend‘s upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating

Click here to read the full article. It’s over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have parted ways after just nine months of dating. According to E!, who first reported the news, the duo decided to remain friends as long distance and busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Billboard has reached out to the former couple’s reps for further comment. The reality TV star and the comedian first launched romance rumors in October 2021, when they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during Kardashian’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. In November, their relationship was seemingly confirmed after...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Razors Off Eyebrows on Instagram Live: ‘I Was Never Supposed to Have Hair’

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat is nearly as smooth as a Sphynx cat. The 26-year-old star went on Instagram Live Thursday (Aug. 4) to reveal that she had shaved her entire head — before taking it one step further and razoring off her eyebrows on camera as thousands of fans watched in real time. Showing off her newly bare noggin, the “Woman” musician began with a heart-to-heart conversation with fans about why she’d decided to make such a bold style choice. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” she said. “I don’t like having...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is Coming

Click here to read the full article. It’s all happening! Britney Spears and Elton John are teaming up for a duet of the 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” John confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 8), with a photo of the new song title, “Hold Me Closer,” against a pink backdrop and accompanied by a rocket and a rose emoji. The rocket, of course, is in reference to the “Rocketman” himself, and the rose is a tribute to Spears’ frequent use of the flower emoji. At the time of publication, Spears has yet to share anything about the collaboration on her...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy