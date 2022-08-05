List of street closures in Manhattan for Summer Streets
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back this year, and over 300,000 New Yorkers are expected to join in on the festivities.
As expected, several streets in Manhattan will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event, starting from 7 a.m. up until 1 p.m.Summer Streets returns to NYC: What to expect, things to do
Here is a list of all the street closures in the borough, per the Department of Transportation:
Route
- Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street
- Lafayette Street between Reade Street and East 10th Street
- Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place
- Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street
- Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4th Avenue
- Fourth Avenue between Astor Place and East 15th Street
- Union Square East between East 15th Street and East 17th Street
- Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 109thStreet
(Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)
Rest Stops
- Centre Street between Reade Street and Worth Street
- Astor Place between Broadway and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between Astor Place and 9th Street
- East 8th Street between Broadway and 4th Avenue
- East 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 27th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 51st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 81st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 109th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
More details regarding Summer Streets can be found here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0