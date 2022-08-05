List of street closures in Manhattan for Summer Streets

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back this year, and over 300,000 New Yorkers are expected to join in on the festivities.

As expected, several streets in Manhattan will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event, starting from 7 a.m. up until 1 p.m.

Here is a list of all the street closures in the borough, per the Department of Transportation:

Route

Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street

Lafayette Street between Reade Street and East 10th Street

Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street

Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4th Avenue

Fourth Avenue between Astor Place and East 15th Street

Union Square East between East 15th Street and East 17th Street

Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street

Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 109thStreet

(Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)

Rest Stops

Centre Street between Reade Street and Worth Street

Astor Place between Broadway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between Astor Place and 9th Street

East 8th Street between Broadway and 4th Avenue

East 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 27th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 51st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 81st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 109th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

More details regarding Summer Streets can be found here .

