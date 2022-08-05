ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Lady A postpones tour over member's 'journey to sobriety'

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

Country music b and Lady A announced on Twitter on Thursday that the rest of its tour is canceled in order to support one band member's sobriety.

The rest of the tour stops will come in 2023 so that singer-songwriter Charles Kelley can focus on becoming sober. In a tweet, the band called it a "hard but important decision."


“We are a band, but more importantly ... we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety," the tweet read. "So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 12, 2022. Grammy-winning country trio Lady A is postponing its tour this year as band member Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety.


“It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience. This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information."

There were 12 stops left on the band's tour, including Memphis, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Dallas, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and more. The band's next tour, beginning in April 2023, remains unchanged on its website .

Kelley was previously known to have issues with sobriety, putting his struggles to music in the song “Be Patient With My Love.”

