ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nationalinterest.org

Battle Taxis: The Marines’ Light Amphibious Warship Was Built to Fight China

The Congressional Research Service (CRS), a non-partisan think tank that prepares reports for the United States Congress, recently released a report on the Marine Corps’ future aquatic battle taxi: the Light Amphibious Warship. The Light Amphibious Warship program, also known as the LAW, “envisions procuring a class of up...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Natick, MA
Natick, MA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
Daily Mail

Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat

The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Female Soldiers#Bra#The Army Uniform Board#The Army Times#Prototype Team#Cnn
Fox News

What It Takes To Be A U.S Army Special Operator ft. Jim Erwin

On this episode, Will releases the third installment of his “Elite Warrior Series” where he will speak to former members of the most elite units within the U.S. military to find out what motivates them, what makes them tick, and what drives them to the highest levels of human performance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Marine’s actions during Afghanistan exit bring Bronze Star with combat ‘V’

As the days blurred past, with the U.S.’s August 2021 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan fast approaching, Marine Cpl. Wyatt J. Wilson continued his task: screening evacuees flooding the area around the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Wilson worked alongside 2,000 other Marines in the...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies Arleigh Burke sailor who died falling overboard in Baltic Sea

The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Navy Confirms Overboard Death of 19-Year-Old Sailor in Baltic Sea

The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified the sailor who was lost overboard while serving aboard a naval destroyer in the Baltic Sea earlier this week as Seaman Recruit David Spearman. The 19-year-old sailor was stationed on the USS Arleigh Burke, which was near Helsinki on Monday, when he fell off the ship. Search and rescue efforts were launched for the North Carolina native, but had ceased by late Tuesday. “This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke,” said the destroyer’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Pete Flynn. Spearman, who originally hailed from the Asheville area, enlisted last November. He was from a family that boasted several generations of Navy sailors, according to WLOS. After completing basic training, he had reported to the USS Arleigh Burke in April, and was on his first assignment when he was lost.Read it at WLOS
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy