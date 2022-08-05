Read on www.erienewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
nationalinterest.org
Battle Taxis: The Marines’ Light Amphibious Warship Was Built to Fight China
The Congressional Research Service (CRS), a non-partisan think tank that prepares reports for the United States Congress, recently released a report on the Marine Corps’ future aquatic battle taxi: the Light Amphibious Warship. The Light Amphibious Warship program, also known as the LAW, “envisions procuring a class of up...
The Marines are set to have the first Black 4-star general in their 246-year history
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley's nomination hearing to be general and commander of the United States Africa Command for the U.S. Marine Corps is set for Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Lawmakers seek to rescind Medals of Honor from soldiers who carried out Wounded Knee massacre
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have made a move to posthumously rescind Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. soldiers who participated in the infamous 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, where an estimated 250 Native Americans — mostly women and children — were killed. Legislation to take back the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat
The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
Chinese land purchase adjacent to Air Force base: 'This is just impossibly stupid'
Jul. 15, 2022 - 02:20 - Senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute and author of 'The Great China-U.S. Tech War' Gordon Chang details the espionage against the United States by the Chinese government on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MilitaryTimes
Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay
With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What It Takes To Be A U.S Army Special Operator ft. Jim Erwin
On this episode, Will releases the third installment of his “Elite Warrior Series” where he will speak to former members of the most elite units within the U.S. military to find out what motivates them, what makes them tick, and what drives them to the highest levels of human performance.
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
MilitaryTimes
Marines to buy Iron Dome-based missile interceptor after successful live-fire test
On the heels of the announcement the Marine Corps had successfully completed a live-fire test of its medium-range intercept capability prototype, or MRIC, integrating Israel’s Iron Dome launcher and the Tamir interceptor missile, the Corps’ No. 2 officer hailed the breakthrough and confirmed plans to invest in the technology.
Solar-powered US Army spy-drone breaks record with 40 DAYS in flight – and has ‘entered international airspace’
A US Army drone keeps beating its own flying record and has now been soaring for over 40 days. The Zephyr is a solar-powered drone with an 82-foot wingspan. It was hand launched in Arizona on June 15. Each minute that goes by, it's breaking its own longest drone flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Marine’s actions during Afghanistan exit bring Bronze Star with combat ‘V’
As the days blurred past, with the U.S.’s August 2021 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan fast approaching, Marine Cpl. Wyatt J. Wilson continued his task: screening evacuees flooding the area around the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Wilson worked alongside 2,000 other Marines in the...
Infantry prepares for maneuver and close combat with Chinese, Russian forces
A new article in Infantry magazine penned by Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe and Col. Ryan Morgan make the case for the Army's often maligned Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) as well as for the continued relevancy of maneuver warfare in 21st Century combat. The ISV has been panned in the press...
MilitaryTimes
Navy identifies Arleigh Burke sailor who died falling overboard in Baltic Sea
The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.
Navy Confirms Overboard Death of 19-Year-Old Sailor in Baltic Sea
The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified the sailor who was lost overboard while serving aboard a naval destroyer in the Baltic Sea earlier this week as Seaman Recruit David Spearman. The 19-year-old sailor was stationed on the USS Arleigh Burke, which was near Helsinki on Monday, when he fell off the ship. Search and rescue efforts were launched for the North Carolina native, but had ceased by late Tuesday. “This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke,” said the destroyer’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Pete Flynn. Spearman, who originally hailed from the Asheville area, enlisted last November. He was from a family that boasted several generations of Navy sailors, according to WLOS. After completing basic training, he had reported to the USS Arleigh Burke in April, and was on his first assignment when he was lost.Read it at WLOS
Comments / 0