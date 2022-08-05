Read on www.distractify.com
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu’s True-Crime Series ‘Devil in the White City’
More than 20 years after the book was released and more than a decade after Leonardo DiCapriosnapped up the film rights, The Devil in the White City will finally get a screen adaptation. The Hululimited series doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s reportedly set for a 2024 debut.
Aubrey Plaza: 'Emily the Criminal' shows 'how broken the system is'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza said her new movie, Emily the Criminal, in theaters Friday, shows how an unjust job market can lead people to crime. "You're seeing how broken the system is and how messed up it is," Plaza told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "She just decides to say, '[Expletive] it. I'm not going to play those games anymore.'"
A Song for Us review – folk-singing love story can’t avoid hippy nonsense
This low-budget Canadian feature has its heart in the right place with a gentle story about folk-singing hippy lovers who part and then find each other again years later. Alas, the production values suggest the crew must have been either interns or working for beer and craft table leftovers. Maybe it’s the jarring disconnect between the TV soap-quality of the digital cinematography and the late 1960s setting – the latter just looks wrong on this kind of stock. The disjunction is made even worse by the addition of black-and-white archive footage from the time, showing long-haired youngsters hanging out in Yorkville, then an unincorporated village outside Toronto and home to folk clubs and American draft dodgers. Either way, it feels amateurish, although Lisa Kovack and Haley Midgette, who respectively play the older and younger versions of main character Alice, both give fine performances. That said, it’s not hard for them to look good given how ropey the acting is elsewhere.
We're Here to Spoil A24's Comedic Whodunit Slasher 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'
Spoiler alert: This article (obviously) includes major spoilers for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies. Starring comedy powerhouse and Hollywood heartthrob Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), up-and-coming comedy actress and Twitter legend Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), and actress and outspoken feminist Amandla Stenberg (As You Are), director Halina Reijn's comedic slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies has been highly-anticipated for countless months. The film follows a group of well-off youngins — zillennials, if you will — as they play a hide and seek-like party game called "Bodies Bodies Bodies" at an isolated mansion.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were
As the couple prepare to welcome twins, look back at their whirlwind romance
Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram
You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
Will There Be More ‘Westworld’ After Season 4?
You might be wondering how many seasons of Westworld are planned, especially now that the HBO sci-fi drama is approaching the end of its fourth season. Well, the good news is that it sounds like the cast and crew are scheduled to start filming Season 5 next year… and that the show might even continue beyond that. Read on…
These Popular Magnolia Network Shows Are Moving to HBO Max Soon!
There’s a reason HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming networks. It has an incredible lineup of shows and movies for viewers to enjoy. Magnolia Network is a little newer to the game, but it’s definitely proven itself to be up for the challenge among its competitors. Several Magnolia Network shows have already garnered attention from millions of viewers.
Common everyday expressions with dark origins surprise many in SoCal
From trendy clothes to words and expressions, some things go out of style.Many of the everyday expressions that most people use can be traced back to dark or sometimes even offensive origins. "It makes you reconsider most phrases when you say things that are somewhat negative," said one passerby.Phrases like "basket case" were first used in World War I to describe a person who had lost all four of their limbs."A little darker than I thought," one teenager said.Even the seemingly innocuous phrase, "cat got your tongue" could be traced to a dark time in the English Navy, when sailors would...
Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating
Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
Frieda Films Set Documentary ‘An Ode To Cinema’ On Veteran Kubrick & Spielberg Assistant Director Michael Stevenson
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The life and career of Michael Stevenson, an industry veteran, and former assistant director to Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, and Sir Ridley Scott will be documented in a new feature-length documentary from Freida Films and 21 Filmworks. The doc, titled An Ode to Cinema, will chart Stevenson’s career through never-before-seen archive footage and production materials from his work on films such as Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago, Pearl Harbor, The Bourne Ultimatum, Mission Impossible, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Warhorse. The doc will also feature a series of interviews with Stevenson’s...
Season 1 of 'The Sandman' Introduces Someone Named Nada — Who Is She in the Comics?
Spoiler alert: This article contains The Sandman spoilers for both the Netflix show and the comics. The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix. The series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of the dreaming world who must restore his kingdom after being imprisoned by human cultists for more than a century. His journey to reclaim his lost powers takes him across the waking world where he encounters several supernatural threats. He also finds himself traveling to the depths of Hell. Here, he encounters a woman named Nada (Deborah Oyelade).
Sarii, the Dog Steals Several Scenes in 'Prey' — What's There to Know About Her?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Sarii's fate in Prey. Dan Trachtenberg's latest action-sci-fi captures the adventures of Naru (Amber Midthunder), an independent-minded would-be warrior ready to convince her tribe, the Comanche, that fulfilling traditional gender roles isn't a part of her future. Guided by her loyal companion, a dog named Sarii, Naru sets out on a dangerous mission to obliterate the strange entity, the Predator, who holds her people in its sway. What's there to know about Naru's dog? What breed is Sarii? Does she die in Prey?
Does John Constantine Makes an Appearance in 'The Sandman'?
The highly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman's award-winning comic The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix. Fans of the graphic novel and curious viewers alike have flocked to the platform to see what the excitement is all about. Fans of the graphic novel recall the brief appearance of another famous DC Comics character Sandman early issues, a magician named John Constantine.
Discovery+ Series ‘Contraption Masters’ Shows Engineering At Its Most Extra
UK viewers already saw Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions on TV this spring, and now it’s time for U.S. viewers to get in on the fun. The show arrived stateside under a new title, Contraption Masters, and started streaming today, Sunday, August 7, on Discovery+. The new reality competition...
lonelyplanet.com
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
