Over two decades after finding his way into Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher remains one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars. The fan-favorite actor recently starred in the dark comedy Vengeance and has a few more films on the way. Kutcher’s even joining Reese Witherspoon in an upcoming rom-com. And of course, he’s also set to reprise his famous role as Michael Kelso on Netflix’s That ‘70s Show spinoff. Aside from the plethora of acting gigs, Kutcher’s also thankful for the fact that he was able to overcome a serious illness that caused him to lose his hearing and vision. The actor recently opened up about the condition, which had him under the impression that he’d never walk again.

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO