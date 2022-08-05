St. Petersburg Public Safety Career Fair Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Looking for a career with great pay and benefits? Make your way over to St. Petersburg Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

If you’re looking to be a police officer, a paramedic, a dispatcher, or a maintenance crew member, jobs are available and you can apply on the spot.

When: Saturday, August 6th, 2022

What Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg Police Department – 1301 1st Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

“We have a wide variety of jobs open that are awaiting to be filled! Including volunteer opportunities,” said SPPD.

They will also have computers available for anyone wanting to apply in person and members from HR present to assist with any questions or concerns.

