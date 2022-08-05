Effective: 2022-08-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Polk; St. Clair FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in southwest Missouri, Cedar and Polk. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Brush Creek at 1200 Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Humansville, Collins, Flemington, Arnica, Bearcreek, Caplinger Mills and Dunnegan. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

POLK COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO