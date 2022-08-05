Sarah Drew Reveals Whether She's Down For a Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off With Jesse Williams

Read on www.eonline.com
Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Breakup
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is letting his outfit do the talking. On Aug, 6, the former Saturday Night Live star was photographed for the first time since the news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
Tyler Cameron and Model Paige Lorenze Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Tyler Cameron Confirms SPLIT With Paige Lorenze. Tyler Cameron is back on the market. Only a month after the Bachelorette star was confirmed to be dating model Paige Lorenze, Tyler exclusively revealed on E!'s Daily Pop that they've decided to call it quits. "I wish I took a step back," he said during the Aug. 8 episode. "It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us."
John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many. Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Photo With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a splash with another adorable family photo. The actress posted a picture of the couple enjoying some pool time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles to Instagram Aug. 7, shielding their baby girl's face. The singer also reshared the picture along with three red hearts, one for each of them.
Alec Baldwin and More Celebs Express Support for Anne Heche as She Remains Hospitalized After Car Crash
Watch: Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles. Two days after Anne Heche was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to social media to send his love and support to the actress, who he called "an old pal of mine."
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: Look Back at the Grease Star's Life in Pictures
Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary pink lady Olivia Newton-John. In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the Grease actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch, her family confirmed on social media. She was 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over...
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star passed away at her Southern California ranch during the morning hours of Aug. 8, per an Instagram post shared to her account by her husband, John Easterling. She was 73 years old. According to the post, Olivia passed "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends.
Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
Khloe Kardashian and Private Equity Investor Break Up
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. It's over between Khloe Kardashian and her mystery man. The Kardashians star is no longer in a relationship with the private equity investor she began dating earlier this year, a source confirmed to E! News on Aug. 6. The news comes soon after the arrival of Khloe's and previous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Turn around, look at what you see: Suzie from Stranger Things on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. That's right, Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Gaten Matarazzo's on-screen love interest in the Netflix drama, has found herself on another hit teen series. Specifically, Pizzolo has put Suzie's glasses and tech-obsessed ways to the side to play doomed high school student Angela Waters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Mike Tyson Rails Against Hulu's Upcoming Drama About His Life
Watch: Charlamagne tha God Talks New TV Show Name, Season 2 & More. Mike Tyson wants to leave the past behind him. The heavyweight champion is not thrilled that his life is being chronicled in the upcoming Hulu series Mike, starring Trevante Rhodes in the titular role. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote on Instagram Aug. 6. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022."
Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline Claims Sons Don't Want to See Her
Watch: Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds. Sam Asghari has Britney Spears' back. The pop star's husband has come to her defense following her ex Kevin Federline's bombshell claims about the former couple's sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. In a rare interview with ITV News, shared in advance with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the pop star's former husband said their boys have not seen their mother for months and "decided they are not seeing her right now."
Pete Davidson's Latest Post-Break Up Activity Is So Relatable
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson loves a good Target run just like the rest of us. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, was spotted on a shopping trip to one of the retailer's branches in the Cairns Central Mall in Cairns, Australia on Aug. 7. The stand-up comedian's appearance comes less than three days after it was announced that he had officially parted ways with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Ted Lasso Season 3: Brett Goldstein Jokes About Killing Off Fan Favorite Character
Watch: Is This the Final Season of Ted Lasso? Hannah Waddingham Says... Ted Lasso often makes us cry—but we're not sure we'd be able to handle this. Brett Goldstein, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of grouchy teddy bear Roy Kent and also works as a writer on the Apple TV+ comedy, teased a cataclysmic end for the beloved character of Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) when the show returns for its third and final season.
A League of Their Own Cast Spills Which Original Film Stars They'd Love to See Return
Watch: A League of Their Own Reboot Cast Wants a Genna Davis Return. Prime Video's A League of Their Own follows a new group of Rockford Peaches, but that doesn't mean some old faces might not return. The cast of the new series—which premieres August 12—exclusively told E! News' Daily...
Zendaya Almost Didn't Play Rue on Euphoria
Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. It's nearly impossible to think of anybody other than Zendaya as Rue on Euphoria—but it came awfully close to happening. When it came time to cast the intense HBO drama, the network nearly went in a drastically different direction. "There...
