Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
Tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a "large debris field" on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River
The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
Loudoun County Authorities investigate a series of fires
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office announced they are investigating multiple outside fires. The fires appear to have been set in the overnight hours Sat. into Sun. Aug. 6 and 7. The fires were specifically along Planting Field Drive between Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.
21-year-old pedestrian injured in Fauquier County hit-and-run, state police investigating
Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the injury of a 21-year-old pedestrian.
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
2 dogs rescued after being trapped in a fire at a Nelson Co. home
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a fire at a home in Nelson County, two dogs are expected to recover after being trapped inside. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fire at a home in Schuyler on Saturday. They said the house had people...
Virginia State Police seeking public help locating vehicle in Fauquier County hit-and-run
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying one of the two vehicles that struck a pedestrian Saturday in Fauquier County. Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 28 (Catlett Rd).
Loudoun County Gov’t Closes on Westpark Purchase, Plans Passive Park
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has closed on the purchase of 134 acres at the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The county plans a passive park. Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving bought the land to forestall development, and has since placed the land under...
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FCSO seeks information on a pickpocket suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information on a pickpocket. The male individual has been known to follow females in Costco and pickpocketing from their purse. After the theft the suspect has been known to go immediately to other local stores to shop. The...
