ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Multiple fires in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River

The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
STRASBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, VA
City
Madison, VA
City
Banco, VA
City
Haywood, VA
City
Syria, VA
theriver953.com

Loudoun County Authorities investigate a series of fires

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office announced they are investigating multiple outside fires. The fires appear to have been set in the overnight hours Sat. into Sun. Aug. 6 and 7. The fires were specifically along Planting Field Drive between Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs19news

One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
MINERAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks information on a pickpocket suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information on a pickpocket. The male individual has been known to follow females in Costco and pickpocketing from their purse. After the theft the suspect has been known to go immediately to other local stores to shop. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy