EARLY MORNING FIRE RAZES ONE OF CHERRY TREE BOROUGH’S OLDEST HOMES

CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
STORMS CAUSE DAMAGE FOR SECOND DAY
For the second time in as many days, strong storms made their way through western Pennsylvania, bringing emergency crews out for multiple calls. The first call during the storms was at 4:46 PM as utility lines were reported down in the area of Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department was dispatched. As the storms got stronger, the Black Lick fire department and the Water Rescue Team were called in for standby detail. The rescue team was later dispatched to help with efforts in Westmoreland County at 8:24 PM to help with a rescue on Dickens Street in Latrobe.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
CHARLES E. “DUCKIE” LANTZ, 64
Charles E. “Duckie” Lantz, 64, of Commodore, died Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Monday, August 8th, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin Street. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
DONALD EDWARD BARNHART, 83
Donald Edward Barnhart, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Clyde E. and Verna (Hubert) Barnhart, he was born March 12, 1939 in Livermore, Derry Twp., PA. Mr. Barnhart was a member of...
INDIANA COMMUNITY GARDEN TO CELEBRATE 10TH ANNIVERSARY TODAY
The Indiana Community Garden celebrates its 10th anniversary today with a festival to be held throughout the day. The garden in Mack Park will celebrate the occasion with a party starting at 1:00 PM. What started out as a small garden with community plots has grown into an area with several trees, a patio, a pollinator meadow and other areas that has served the community over the last 10 years. Marie Olson with the Community Garden said it started with her trying to find a way to volunteer after completing a master gardening class.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
BUCS LOSE AGAIN IN BALTIMORE
The Pirates lost their second straight game on their trip to Baltimore, 6-3. Greg Brown reports. Altoona was swept by Akron in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 4-2. The Curve finish their six-game series with the RubberDucks tonight at 6:00 p.m. RHP Aaron Shortridge will get the start for Altoona, with Akron sending RHP Tanner Bibee to the mound.
CURVE BREAK FOUR-GAME SKID WITH WIN OVER AKRON
The Altoona Curve broke a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 walk-off win last night against Akron at PNG Field in Altoona. The game included a 1 hour 19 minute rain delay. It was a pitcher’s duel with the rubber ducks getting back-to-back hits in the 9th inning and scoring one run after Connor Scott slipped in the wet grass allowing a run to score. In the bottom half of the 9th, Jared Triolo tied the game with an RBI Triple and Blake Sabol hit a sacrifice fly to win the game.
