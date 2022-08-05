A stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report in July has taken the markets by surprise and fanned increased volatility with a sharp fall in the broader equity indices. The economy reportedly added 528,000 jobs compared with consensus estimates of 258,000 job additions, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5% - the lowest level since 1960. This fueled a downtrend as investors feared another aggressive round of Fed interest hike to cool the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO