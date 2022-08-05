ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena News

New Exhibition Featuring NFT Show by Daniel Farnam | Baldwin Avenue Gallery

Gritty street sculpture artist, Daniel Farnam, is dropping his first NFT collection on SolSea on August 13, 2022. On the same day, the IRL sculptures and NFTs can be experienced at The Baldwin Avenue Gallery. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. Known for his large metal and concrete monolith sculptures, the Sierra Madre-based artist is now inviting you to visit his first digital art show, along with the physical cubes, side by side.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity

The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: How much is Mark Ridley-Thomas paying people for their support?

We are surprised you haven’t looked into the gaggle of fools enjoined to a lawsuit on behalf of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ fight over his suspension from LA City Council. Rev. K.W. Tullos, Joy Atkinson, Pastor William Smart, and the rest of them are believed to have been on the MRT train (payroll) for years and we believe the only reason they are embarrassing themselves on this issue is for camera time and money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Tailgate Fest will bring country music stars to Fontana Aug. 13-14

In addition to car racing, Auto Club Speedway has hosted several musical events over the years, and another big concert will be taking place at the Fontana venue this month. Tailgate Fest, which features several prominent country music artists, will be held during the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14.

