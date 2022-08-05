Adobe Blues under new ownership: Here’s what’s changed, and when you can expect doors will reopen

Read on www.silive.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
What it’s really like working a restaurant’s kitchen in the Dog Days of summer | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — By the time August rolls around and the sycamores shed much of their bark, summer is over by my standards. Memory-wise, summer never ends — especially if it’s an uncomfortable, almost silly kind of summer in the service of a restaurant. I was reminded of this while working as a guest bartender at Doc Hennigan’s last Tuesday night.
A unique Staten Island treat: Get this gelato-filled, chocolate-dipped taco, for a limited time only
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Taco Tuesdays take on a new dimension this summer on Staten Island. Pastry chef Joseph Settepani offers a sweet rendition of the weekly pop-up ritual at Bruno’s NYC Bakery in Dongan Hills — a white- or dark chocolate-dipped crunchy waffle cookie wrapped around creamy gelato.
Nunzio’s announces closing date: 80-year-old Staten Island pizzeria serving its last pies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In late spring, word spread that Nunzio’s Pizzeria was up for sale. Now, with the transaction complete and a future owner committed to the property at 2155 Hylan Boulevard, owner Robert Whiteaker announced the historic parlor’s final day of business. “Our last day...
These top-rated coolers are priced just right
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost the end of the summer season, which means the price of coolers are headed down. Today’s premium coolers are not the soft lunch boxes of generations past, but rather, premium coolers of superior strength, lightweight construction, antimicrobial powers, and durability. With those, come premium pricing.
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
Sunnyside Co-op Listed for More than $1.1 Million, First Co-op Listing to Break $1 Million Mark in Neighborhood
Houses in Sunnyside Gardens are not the only residential listings in the neighborhood going for more than $1 million. In what local real estate agents believe is a first, a co-op in Sunnyside has just been put on the market for more than $1 million. The co-op has been listed...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
Where’s the best calamari in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Denino’s wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pizza isn’t the only thing Denino’s does well. Just ask the thousands of Staten Islanders who voted for the Port Richmond staple in the Advance/SILive.com’s Bracket Buster challenge looking for the best calamari.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Richmond County Yacht Club’s ‘Float Your Boat Day’ makes a big splash at Great Kills Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fun and fabulous day for youngsters who participated in a “Float Your Boat Day,” a social sailing-themed activity hosted by the Richmond County Yacht Club, which was incorporated into the Junior Sailing Academy Summer Day Camp. The event was offered...
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
Varsity Club: Don’t worry, one of Staten Island’s most prestigious awards is still alive and kicking
Rumors swirled as recently as June that the Varsity Club of Staten Island no longer existed. But those whispers couldn’t be any further from the truth. Just like so many other things over the last 2 1/2 years, the pandemic wreaked havoc on one of Staten Island’s most prestigious award.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Behind-the-scenes at Wing World, a Staten Island eatery featuring 28 Buffalo wing flavors | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this week’s episode of The Dish, Deanna and Lou Raiolo talk about why their chicken wings are distinct. As the owners of Wing World in Castleton Corners, their world truly revolves around the product. But there’s more to the Castleton Corners Buffalo wing...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
