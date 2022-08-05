Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
Related
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County
The 40-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday afternoon.
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting in Bellingham park
Four of the five people who were arrested were juveniles, Bellingham Police reported.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of 1st degree murder by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested and booked John Roper Thomson into Whatcom County Jail today, Monday, August 8th, charged with suspicion of 1st degree murder. WCSO spokesperson Deb Slater said in a press release WCSO deputies and detectives responded to an area near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
whatcom-news.com
1 sent to the hospital, another to jail, after car crashes into disabled car on I-5 in Blaine
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the left southbound lane of I-5 about 9:30pm, Sunday, August 7th, due to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer. When they arrived, they found another vehicle had subsequently struck the first. According to a press memo from Washington...
Whatcom County Jail corrections deputies thwart suicide attempt, fentanyl overdose in same night
Corrections deputies at the Whatcom County Jail saved two lives Tuesday night by stopping an inmate’s suicide attempt and later preventing another inmate’s fentanyl overdose by using Narcan, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 6 p.m., a corrections...
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun
The crew twice called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after being reportedly being threatened by the man.
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Comments / 0