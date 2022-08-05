Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction

Read on www.wflx.com
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
cw34.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say
A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday. A Florida Department of Health ...
NBC Miami
Parents Arrested in Miramar for Neglect After Hungry, Filthy Kids Found in Car
Three hungry, filthy children were found in the backseat of a vehicle and their parents could barely stand up, so police said they arrested the impaired parents and brought in child protection investigators. Police said the children, who were in a 2003 Chrysler, couldn’t remember the last time they ate...
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Back to school in Palm Beach County by the numbers: Teachers, meals, bus stops, calendar
As students go back to school Wednesday in Palm Beach County, they won't be alone. Nearly 23,000 employees, including teachers, bus drivers, student support staff, maintenance technicians, nurses and food service staff members will join them. Palm Beach County School District leaders often refer to the district as the county's...
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We’re told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today’s housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many. But a new program has given a handful of residents the chance to become first-time homeowners for a fraction of what the market is asking these days.
Apartment fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday in West Palm Beach. The 4-story apartment building was evacuated and the fire was contained to a bedroom.
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Click10.com
Video shows thief using U-Haul truck to steal $25,000 generator in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Murray Howell said that when he showed up at his construction site in Broward County, he found the locks cut, a gate wide open and his generator gone. The victim said surveillance video shows the thief who stole Howell’s $25,000 generator while wearing a neon...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
cbs12.com
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
wflx.com
Spin studio offering back-to-school discount in Palm Beach Gardens
Students are returning back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and that means parents’ workout routines are adjusting to accommodate their kid’s new schedules. At CycleBar Palm Beach Gardens, Chrissy Witten is enjoying a few more early morning rides until school starts, "Since my kids have been off from school, I've been able to come early in the morning because my husband goes to work and I have to watch them. So when school gets back in session, I have to come after 8 a.m."
