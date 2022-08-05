ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wflx.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say

A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday. A Florida Department of Health ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?

This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Rental Home#Housing Assistance
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
PLANTATION, FL
wflx.com

Spin studio offering back-to-school discount in Palm Beach Gardens

Students are returning back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and that means parents’ workout routines are adjusting to accommodate their kid’s new schedules. At CycleBar Palm Beach Gardens, Chrissy Witten is enjoying a few more early morning rides until school starts, "Since my kids have been off from school, I've been able to come early in the morning because my husband goes to work and I have to watch them. So when school gets back in session, I have to come after 8 a.m."

Comments / 0

Community Policy