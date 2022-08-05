Read on www.willmarradio.com
Suspect in Willmar police shooting incident in court Monday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has a court appearance Monday. An omnibus hearing will be held in Kandiyohi County District Court for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo, charged with 9 counts of Liability for Crimes of Another including 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and several counts of assault after allegedly driving his brother Sebastian to and from a home on Southwest 3rd Street, where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a police officer and others. The officer was there investigating an earlier drive-by shooting.
Man with knife shot and killed by police in Otsego
(Otsego, MN) -- State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by law enforcement in Otsego. Wright County sheriff’s deputies responded to a man having mental health issues and threatening to harm his family and himself early Sunday. Officers say the man agreed to go a hospital for evaluation, but then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and ran away. Investigators say he confronted deputies in a backyard and two attempts to use a Taser on him were unsuccessful. The man reportedly threatened them with a knife and two deputies fired, striking the suspect. He was taken to North Memorial where he died of his wounds.
South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
3 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash west of Willmar
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup in Marshall
MARSHALL (KMHL) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Marshall. Marshall Police say a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man was airlifted to Sioux Falls after the accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 19 and Channel Parkway in Marshall.
Former Rockville Man Sentenced in Fatal Drug Overdose Case
ST. CLOUD -- A former Rockville man who pleaded guilty to murder after a fatal drug overdose in 2020 has been sentenced. Thirty-year-old Travis Anderson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in April. He received a stayed sentence of seven years and two months in prison. He must serve 360 days in the county jail. The sentence will be served in staggered 90-day terms.
Pre-Trial Hearing Scheduled for Daniel Lohse
(Willmar, MN) A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for October 25th for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman last month. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including Criminal Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Court records say Lohse admitted drinking at a house party prior to the crash and had ingested THC edibles. Marijuana was found in his truck. He is currently free on $125,000 conditional bail.
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Willmar police warn of internet scams
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Police Department says recently they have been contacted with questions on alleged missing children, injured animals and other Facebook postings that caused concern. In researching those postings, most appear to be Facebook "Share Scams" that originate through Marketplace or Craigslist type groups. Research shows that this is mainly done to try and alter algorithms for the original poster to show up more on other Facebook feeds. Additionally, the original poster may be able to target those that share or like the post for spam or more specific scams.
Julie Sorenson
Julie Ann Sorenson, age 66, of Willmar, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 6, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com. Julie Ann Sorenson was born on September...
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
12:00 pm Noon - Online Open Class Registration Closes. 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 4-H General/Static Project Judging. 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Accepted. 10:00 pm - All Open Class, 4-H and FFA Livestock Entries Must be in Place. Wednesday -- August 10, 2022.
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
