(Otsego, MN) -- State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by law enforcement in Otsego. Wright County sheriff’s deputies responded to a man having mental health issues and threatening to harm his family and himself early Sunday. Officers say the man agreed to go a hospital for evaluation, but then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and ran away. Investigators say he confronted deputies in a backyard and two attempts to use a Taser on him were unsuccessful. The man reportedly threatened them with a knife and two deputies fired, striking the suspect. He was taken to North Memorial where he died of his wounds.

OTSEGO, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO