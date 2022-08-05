Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

Read on www.wlox.com
WLOX
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a reportedly armed and dangerous suspect in a St. Martin carjacking. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui, described as an Asian man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
wxxv25.com
Body found behind home in Jackson County
A suspicious death in Jackson County after a body was found yesterday behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says there will be an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No word on the person’s identity. We will keep you...
Police searching for suspects believed to have stolen beloved statue from in front of Mississippi toy store
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a beloved statue from the front of a Mississippi toy store. The statue of two children on a tricycle stolen from the Miner’s Doll and Toy Store in Ocean Springs was a 90th birthday gift to the original owners of the store and had become a favorite of locals.
WLOX
Man attempts to escape jail after pleading guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who just pleaded guilty to shooting a K9 in Moss Point is now facing a jail escape charge. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Richard McGuire cut through one fence and scaled another Friday trying to escape. McGuire’s being held at the Pearl River County jail as he awaits sentencing for the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 Buddy.
WLOX
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. She is described as a black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around...
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
WLOX
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Sunday night homicide has been identified, and his murder suspect is behind bars. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 68-year-old Claude Eugene Bivins, Jr. of Pascagoula. According to Lynd, his death is related to a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed later this week.
WLOX
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
thegazebogazette.com
Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession
On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police
UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
WLOX
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
WLOX
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo. Judge Rath was born...
WPMI
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
WLOX
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday. Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Harrison County allowed WLOX to take a behind-the-scenes look at how the process works. “HAM” radio operators working with the Emergency Operations Center participated in the tests along with other amateur radio groups across the state. The disaster drills simulated by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency include cell service crashing, gas stations catching fire, cyber attacks and more.
WLOX
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
