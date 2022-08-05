Netflix’s ‘Unleashed’ adding Dave Bautista to the ‘cop teams up with dog’ genre

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
OG Expendables Star Randy Couture Explains Why Newbies Megan Fox, 50 Cent And More Were Added To Expendables 4
One original Expendables star has some thoughts on the new blood like Megan Fox and 50 Cent
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Jacob Elordi Went to ‘War’ Against Netflix Over Smoking in ‘Kissing Booth’ Films: ‘This Is Bulls—!’
Click here to read the full article. Jacob Elordi is the bad boy of “Euphoria” thanks to his performance as Nate Jacobs, who is a far cry from the more wholesome heartthrob the actor played in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” series. It was the streamer’s romantic-comedy films that first made Elordi an internet sensation, but the actor told GQ magazine that he pushed Netflix to make his character far more edgy. Elordi starred opposite Joey King in “The Kissing Booth,” which was based on Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. Elordi’s character, Noah, smokes in the novel, but Netflix refused to let...
Road House reboot with Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed as Conor McGregor added to cast
Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen are in the cast
RELATED PEOPLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report
Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unnecessary Oscar-nominated fantasy rides into battle on streaming
Before Disney monopolized the market by cannibalizing its own animated back catalogue for inspiration, there was a real chance that dark and gritty revisionist reinventions of beloved fairytales were poised to become Hollywood’s hottest new genre, with Snow White and the Huntsman leading the charge in terms of box office dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Franco responds to the meta idea of becoming the MCU’s Harry Osborn
With the power of the multiverse, anything is possible, and the MCU is gearing up to introduce a ton of new and returning characters to the fold. Recently, actor Dave Franco shared his thoughts on joining the franchise, perhaps even in the same role his older brother James played back in 2002.
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation
Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Family Looking to Adopt a Dog with Rescue Puppy: 'Incredible Night'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped a family looking to adopt a new pet meet their perfect puppy match. On Tuesday, Johnson, 50, posted on Instagram about his experience surprising audiences at screenings for his new animated film DC League of Super Pets. In the movie, Johnson voices Krypto, Superman's canine companion, who shares his famous owner's superpowers.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans share the unsatisfying moments that left a bad taste in their mouths
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a phenomenal job of keeping its sprawling fandom happy, which is no easy task when there’s more film and television content than ever coming down the pipeline. Of course, with 29 movies and multiple Disney Plus exclusives in the back catalogue, it’d be impossible to please everyone all of the time.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users transfixed by a laughably inept psychological thriller
It’s difficult for any filmmaking team to put a unique stamp on a setup that’s baked into the DNA of its chosen genre, but looking at the reactions from both critics and audiences to 2016’s When the Bough Breaks, you might be left wondering if writer Jack Olsen and director Jon Cassar even tried.
wegotthiscovered.com
A high-altitude action classic hijacks the streaming charts
There’s a very strong argument to be made that the 1990s comfortably beats the 80s when it comes to naming the best decade ever for action cinema, and if we narrow that down even further, 1996 and 1997 in particular conspired to deliver a virtually nonstop stream of smash hits, all-time classics, cult gems, and beloved favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?
The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
Comments / 0