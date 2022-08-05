Spectacular Spider-Man Voice Actor Recites Classic Uncle Ben Comics Speech for Cameo

Read on comicbook.com
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
Star Wars: How Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Helped Out With Andor
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker didn't just help give that franchise a shot of life – she also helped Star Wars: Andor's crew get their sci-fi lingo right. A new interview with the Andor cast that's coming to Empire Magazine, Andor cast member Denise Gough (who plays Imperial officer Dedra Meero) confesses to leaning on her friend Jodie Whittaker for advice on how to pull off sci-fi space talk in a convincing fashion. So what advice did Jodie Whittaker share on how to give good Star Wars?
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Rejected Scream 6 Return
It looks like Sidney Prescott's time in the Scream franchise has officially come to an end. Despite having the lead role in every entry in the franchise—other than a scaled-back appearance in Scream 5—Neve Campbell has doubled down on her refusal to appear in Scream 6, the franchise's latest entry now in principal photography.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Prey: Original Predator Star Bill Duke Sings Praises of New Prequel
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey, was released on Hulu this last weekend and the new film has been earning a great deal of praise from fans and critics alike with star Amber Midthunder in particular winning people over with her performance as Nari. It's also not just fans and critics who are loving Prey and Midthunder. Stars of the original Predator are also weighing in. Bill Duke, who played Sgt. Mac Eliot in the original Predator film took to social media to praise Midthunder, calling her "phenomenal" and encouraging audiences to watch the film.
One Piece Shocks With Buggy's New Alliance
One Piece's final saga has begun to update fans on the current state of the world outside of Wano, and the newest chapter of the series has dropped one of the most surprising updates yet with the reveal of Buggy's powerful new alliance! Luffy and the Straw Hats have been cut off from the outside world ever since they landed on Wano Country's isolated shores, and through the arc it was teased that the seas outside of the island have gone through dramatic changes. The biggest of which seem to somehow involve Buggy the Clown at the center of them.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
I Am Groot Producer Confirms if Guardians of the Galaxy Series Is MCU Canon
In just a matter of hours, all five episodes of I Am Groot will. drop on Disney+, giving fans a glimpse of what the eponymous tree alien was up to during his youngest years. While Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn insists the five short films, totaling roughly 25 minutes in runtime in all, are not in the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios Animation boss Brad Winderbaum suggests that's simply not the case.
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
The Lord of the Rings Director Considered Hypnotism to Make Him Forget He Made Film Trilogy
Many movie fans wish they could watch their favorite films for the first time again, recapturing that awe and excitement of witnessing that adventure for the first time, but in the case of The Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson, he never got to enjoy the films as an audience member, given how deeply invested he was in the productions. The filmmaker recently recalled that he's so envious of other moviegoers that he considered going through hypnotherapy to make him forget he had made the films, which would allow him the opportunity to consume the experience with fresh eyes.
Marvel Fans Ecstatic Over The Hood's MCU Arrival
Parker Robbins is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, photos from the Atlanta-based set of Ironheart surfaced online, confirming Anthony Ramos would be portraying Robbins, the criminal kingpin-turned-sorcerer named The Hood. Even by MCU standards, The Hood is a rather obscure character from deep within the Marvel stable and yet, fans find themselves ecstatic over the character's live-action debut.
Rosario Dawson Clarifies Her Comments About Jon Bernthal's Punisher Returning to the MCU
The lines between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix's collection of Marvel heroes continue to be blurred. Despite shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage subtly addressing events from the MCU, many assumed their universe ran adjacent to Kevin Feige's playground. Most of that is due to the TV-MA nature of those shows, as it is a far cry from what many have come to expect from the family-friendly MCU. That all began to change this past December, when Vincent D'Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
