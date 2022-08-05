ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains

Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
Recap: American Equity Investment Life Holding Q2 Earnings

American Equity Inv AEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Equity Inv beat estimated earnings by 38.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $92.99 million from...
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Apple

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.
ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

ICU Medical ICUI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ICU Medical missed estimated earnings by 26.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.86. Revenue was up $239.33 million from the same...
Recap: Helios Technologies Q2 Earnings

Helios Technologies HLIO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helios Technologies beat estimated earnings by 0.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $18.25 million from the same...
Recap: FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings

FS KKR Capital FSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS KKR Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
