ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Township, MI

Meet The Company Streamlining Crypto Risk Compliance For Exchanges

By Aaron Bry
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains

Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Kiromic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP and reminds investors of the October 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Boston Township, MI
Benzinga

SurgePays CEO Says Company Walking The Talk Amid High Inflation And On Track To Reach 500,000 Subscribers By 2023

SurgePays Inc. SURG CEO Brian Cox was a guest at Benzinga’s All Access on July 29. SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on unbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays-owned Torch Wireless provides subsidized broadband internet connectivity to low-income households through the affordable connectivity program (ACP). What's Benzinga’s All...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Fbi#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Fintech Series#Boston Fintech Week#Luno#Merkle Science
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $166,282 (189,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $166,282, which is 75.28x the current floor price of 1.85 Ethereum ETH/USD ($166,282 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Recap: American Equity Investment Life Holding Q2 Earnings

American Equity Inv AEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Equity Inv beat estimated earnings by 38.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $92.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, YQ and CVNA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
LAW
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

23andMe Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

23andMe Holding ME reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 23andMe Holding missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $5.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) SCT. 2. Skychain Technologies. Inc. Annual audited financial...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy