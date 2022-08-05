Chrissy Teigen has shared an ultrasound scan of her baby days after revealing she and John Legend are expecting another child.The sweet picture, posted to Teigen’s Instagram story, shows the baby resting its hand on its chest.“Me hearing the FBI raises Mar-a-Lago,” Teigen captioned the post, poking fun at Donald Trump.Hours earlier, the former US president said his Florida estate had been raided by the FBI and claimed that the agents had broken into a safe.Teigen announced she was pregnant again last week by sharing a photograph of her growing baby bump on Instagram.The news comes almost two years...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO