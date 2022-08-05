ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday

Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Evacuations lowered for Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire. All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
610KONA

Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations

(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:50pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:. Mortain and Main. Finley...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Canyon#Coyote#Pio#Tricities
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

More containment of Cow Canyon and Vantage wildfires as firefighters prepare for higher temps and drier conditions

Containment of the Cow Canyon Fire climbed to 20% Sunday morning as firefighters continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, among several other areas, from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected, the weather service said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley

State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west

As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
NACHES, WA
94.5 KATS

Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects

A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
MOXEE, WA
KOIN 6 News

Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy