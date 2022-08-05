Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

Read on www.fox41yakima.com
kpq.com
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
ifiberone.com
Evacuations lowered for Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire. All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
610KONA
Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations
(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:50pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:. Mortain and Main. Finley...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Yakima Herald Republic
More containment of Cow Canyon and Vantage wildfires as firefighters prepare for higher temps and drier conditions
Containment of the Cow Canyon Fire climbed to 20% Sunday morning as firefighters continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, among several other areas, from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected, the weather service said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley
State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
Yakima Herald Republic
More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west
As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects
A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
Investigators looking for two suspects in Moxee homicide
MOXEE, Wash. — A person was found dead in Moxee Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At 7:43 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 8505 Beauchese Road. Officers located the victim deceased in an apartment. According to the Moxee Police Department, two suspects have been identified...
knkx.org
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
KIMA TV
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
Moxee murder suspects identified, deemed “armed and dangerous” by police
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 8: Police officers in Moxee have released the identities of a homicide victim and two suspects who have active warrants for their arrest for first-degree murder. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, the victim of an Aug. 6 homicide has...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
