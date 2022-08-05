Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.

MOXEE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO