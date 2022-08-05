Read on www.benzinga.com
Bitcoin Approaches This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, is inching towards the $24,000 level after recording steady growth over the past few days. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, is racing towards the $1,800 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded...
Bitcoin Trails Ethereum In Gains: 'Insane' Relief Rally Or 'Massive Fakeout', What's Next?
Ethereum dominated among major coins Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.5% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Celsius (CEL) +25.6% $1.82. The Graph (GRT) +16% $0.15. Flow (FLOW) +15.4% $3.04. Why It...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Here's When Alibaba's Primary Listing In Hong Kong Is Expected To Happen
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has put out a filing by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA that seeks to change its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing. The effective date of the primary conversion is expected to be before...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Turtle Beach: Q2 Earnings Insights
Turtle Beach HEAR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Turtle Beach missed estimated earnings by 63.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $37.26 million from the same...
EuroDry: Q2 Earnings Insights
EuroDry EDRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EuroDry missed estimated earnings by 6.89%, reporting an EPS of $3.38 versus an estimate of $3.63. Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last...
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings
Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chimerix CMRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chimerix missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $49 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs PARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Par Pacific Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 68.88%, reporting an EPS of $3.31 versus an estimate of $1.96. Revenue was up $888.00 million from...
As AMC Enters Bull Cycle, SmileDirectClub, Clover Health Move In Uptrends: What To Watch With The 3 Stocks
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC surged about 25% at one point on Monday as the stock continued to trade higher in its uptrend, which Benzinga predicted in an Aug. 5 analysis. On Friday, AMC regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, which indicates a new bull cycle for...
Is Bitcoin Bias Switching From Bearish To Bullish?
In my previous articles, I highlighted a pattern that has played out on Bitcoin BTC/USD twice since 2018, resulting in a significant bull rally. This pattern is potentially taking place for the third time and could be the catalyst that sees the bulls push through to $100,000. What Is This...
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings
Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings
TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone As Investors Await Wednesday's Inflation Report
The U.S. stock markets remained in the "neutral" zone on Tuesday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. Wall Street closed mixed on Friday after a New York Federal Reserve survey showed U.S. consumers' expectations declining sharply in July. The U.S. economy, on the other hand, added higher-than-expected...
