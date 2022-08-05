10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Bitcoin Approaches This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, is inching towards the $24,000 level after recording steady growth over the past few days. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, is racing towards the $1,800 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
As AMC Enters Bull Cycle, SmileDirectClub, Clover Health Move In Uptrends: What To Watch With The 3 Stocks
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC surged about 25% at one point on Monday as the stock continued to trade higher in its uptrend, which Benzinga predicted in an Aug. 5 analysis. On Friday, AMC regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, which indicates a new bull cycle for...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains
Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights
AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022
TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings
Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone As Investors Await Wednesday's Inflation Report
The U.S. stock markets remained in the "neutral" zone on Tuesday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. Wall Street closed mixed on Friday after a New York Federal Reserve survey showed U.S. consumers' expectations declining sharply in July. The U.S. economy, on the other hand, added higher-than-expected...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings
Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
