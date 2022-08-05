Why Now Might Be The Right Time To Invest In The Artwork Of Women Artists?

Read on www.benzinga.com
‘Mind-blowing’: Why do men’s paintings cost 10 times more than women’s?
Are men 10 times better at painting than women? You might think so if you listened to the German artist Georg Baselitz, who famously told the Guardian in 2015 that “women don’t paint very well. It’s a fact. The market doesn’t lie.”. The market may not...
This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
ABC News
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
Famed African American Quilters From Gee’s Bend Are Reproducing Their Colorful Masterpieces for Macy’s
Click here to read the full article. As part of a collaboration between Macy’s, the Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership, Keeco, and Artists Rights Society, reproductions of the quilts of Gee’s Bend, Alabama are available for purchase online and in select Macy’s department stores. Percentages of the sales will be used to support individual artists including Lucy Mingo, Loretta Pettway, Louella Pettway, Lucy T. Pettway, and Stella Mae Pettway, as well as the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, Inc. Considered to be major contributions to African-American and American art history, the colorful abstract fabric pieces have been produced within the small,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smithonian
Artist Damien Hirst Will Burn Thousands of Paintings in NFT Experiment
Last summer, Damien Hirst paired thousands of unique dot paintings with corresponding NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which he put up for sale for just $2,000 each. The catch? The owner would have to choose, by summer 2022, whether to keep the NFT or trade it in for the physical canvas copy. The version not selected would be destroyed.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry
Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
Delphi by Clare Pollard review – when Covid meets the classics
A sharp debut novel uses the pandemic and ancient myths to cast a philosophical eye on how we live
How to get your own book published: a step by step guide
Allow a budget of £4,000 to do-it-yourself, from the editing and design through to marketing
Why living alone was the best self-care investment I ever made
Living alone was a goal of mine for my entire adult life. Although I have always had good luck with roommates (in fact, some of my former roommates are still my close friends), I always dreamed about the day I would have my own place. I couldn't wait to decorate...
The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy
Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
Celebrate National Braiders Day By Checking Out These Dope Masters Of The Art Form
August 8, 2022 marks the third annual National Braiders Day.
architecturaldigest.com
An Apartment in Rome Becomes a Showcase for Contemporary Design
In a historic early 20th century building, between the greenery of the Tiber’s east bank and the Parioli hills in Rome’s elegant Flaminio District, stands the home of Alfonso Tagliaferri—a diplomat slash professional nomad. His 1,400-square-foot apartment has become the ideal home in which works of art, contemporary design elements, and unique artisan pieces interact with each other. To pull off this impressive balancing act, Alfonso hired the Rome-based emerging architecture and design studio, 02A.
cntraveler.com
Why Art Lovers Should Visit Japan's Naoshima Island This Year
For nearly three decades, an eight-foot-wide spotted yellow pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama sat at the end of a pier on the Japanese island of Naoshima, becoming a kind of shorthand for the many galleries, museums, and other visual wonders that sit surrounded by the shimmering blues of the Seto Inland Sea. Then, last summer, dramatic social-media footage captured it being swept away by a typhoon. But the sculpture's disappearance hasn't slowed things down on Naoshima. When I arrived last April, I heard Kusama's latest work before I saw it: Standing in a leafy valley, amid the melodic trill of birdsong and the quiver of wind through the trees, I could make out an endless tap-tap-tap. The rhythmic clicking was courtesy of 1,700 mirrored balls, part of the nonagenarian artist's newly opened Narcissus Garden installation, some of which float on the surface of a nearby pond, catching the breeze in army-like formations.
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
TechCrunch
It’s paintbrushes at dawn as artists feel the pressure of AI-generated art
To me, the interesting part of this is that robots and machines taking certain jobs have been begrudgingly accepted, because the jobs are repetitive, boring, dangerous or just generally awful. Machines welding car chassis do a far better job, faster and safer, than humans ever could. Art, however, is another matter.
Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music
Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition
The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
'Living Sculpture' Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British artist Daniel Lismore's monumental pieces of "wearable art" featuring everything from rubbish to elaborate headgear studded with jewels took centre stage at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday.
Time Out Global
26 Art hubs and galleries you should visit in Hong Kong
Looking to go gallery-hopping? Here's a list of our favourite places in town. If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis – as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.
