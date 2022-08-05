Why Now Might Be The Right Time To Invest In The Artwork Of Women Artists?

For nearly three decades, an eight-foot-wide spotted yellow pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama sat at the end of a pier on the Japanese island of Naoshima, becoming a kind of shorthand for the many galleries, museums, and other visual wonders that sit surrounded by the shimmering blues of the Seto Inland Sea. Then, last summer, dramatic social-media footage captured it being swept away by a typhoon. But the sculpture's disappearance hasn't slowed things down on Naoshima. When I arrived last April, I heard Kusama's latest work before I saw it: Standing in a leafy valley, amid the melodic trill of birdsong and the quiver of wind through the trees, I could make out an endless tap-tap-tap. The rhythmic clicking was courtesy of 1,700 mirrored balls, part of the nonagenarian artist's newly opened Narcissus Garden installation, some of which float on the surface of a nearby pond, catching the breeze in army-like formations.

