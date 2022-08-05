ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights

AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings

Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings

Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Insights

Babcock & Wilcox BW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Babcock & Wilcox missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $18.10 million from...
Recap: Vroom Q2 Earnings

Vroom VRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vroom beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.73 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $286.45 million from the same period last...
Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.46 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was up $15.70 million from the same...
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings

New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday

Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
National CineMedia: Q2 Earnings Insights

National CineMedia NCMI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. National CineMedia beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same...
Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA.
