Earnings Preview: Precision BioSciences, Inc. - Common Stock

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
TreeHouse Foods Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
TreeHouse Foods Inc THS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to partially recover commodity and freight cost inflation and increased volume within the Snacking & Beverages segment due to growing demand for private labels.
AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights
AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings
Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings
TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings
Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains
Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
Lemonade Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Registers 77% Revenue Growth
Lemonade Inc LMND reported In Force Premium increase of 54% year-over-year to $457.6 million, primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of customers and an 18% increase in premium per customer. Annual Dollar Retention was 83% at the end of the quarter, up 1% Y/Y. Gross earned premium...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022
TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) SCT. 2. Skychain Technologies. Inc. Annual audited financial...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Kiromic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP and reminds investors of the October 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
