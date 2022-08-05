ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

isthmus.com

Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?

Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked ATV and angling activity and boating safety enforcement. Willis also responded to a small-airplane incident in northern Pine County. He provided regulatory assistance for the pilot being arrested for operating the aircraft while intoxicated. District 1 – Baudette area. Last updated: 2022-08-01 CO Ben...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
theadvocate.com

Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters

The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Cool 98.7

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
whqr.org

Mudbug menace: how crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them

A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
KROC News

Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real

We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
