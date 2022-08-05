Kingsport Chamber to recognize their 75th anniversary with a Member Appreciation Celebration

Read on www.wjhl.com
Board appoints next president for Northeast State Community College
'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave
The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
North JC, Gray precincts propelled Grandy in squeaker of a mayoral race
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy rode strong showings in north Johnson City, Gray and Jonesborough’s town limits in his narrow re-election win over Independent James Reeves on Aug. 4. Grandy captured 50.5% of the 10,786 votes cast in an extremely low-turnout election, besting Reeves just as he did in […]
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. This will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan school board looking at $25 million for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary may be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. They would likely funded mostly mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
Cardinal News Update on Blue Ridge PBS: Bristol casino
Blue Ridge PBS produces a Cardinal News Update with one of our journalists talking about stories in the news. In this latest episode, Megan Schnabel talks about the new casino in Bristol. You can view it through the Echo streaming service on demand here. Here’s the coverage we had on...
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Kingsport to celebrate National Farmer's Market Week
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13. About the event.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race
(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
Recycling drop-off site re-established in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Monday announced that Kingsport residents can use a recycling drop-off center that reopened following a hiatus. The drop-off site is at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, and can be accessed from Legion Drive via East Center Street or Auditorium Drive. Acceptable drop-offs include […]
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Crockett football team helps Letcher Co. flood victims
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – With over 1,000 nominations, the Tri-Cities have narrowed down their choice for the region’s favorite food truck. Voting will remain open until midnight on August 21, and you can vote for your favorite once every day. The winner will receive a News Channel 11 story with behind-the-scenes secrets that show exactly why the […]
