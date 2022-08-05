Read on www.communityadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships
MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Cancer1Source receives grant, Jean Peters honored for volunteer service
MARLBOROUGH – Karleen Habin and Mary Lou Woodford, with Cancer1Source, were the recent recipients of a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation. At the Cummings Foundation Grant Celebration, they were accompanied by Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant. Cancer1Source is a nonprofit, public charity that was created by a group of...
communityadvocate.com
Janet Jones, 88, of Southborough
– Janet Rosella Jones, beloved mother and grandmother to her family, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022; she was 88 years old. Janet was raised in Oneonta, New York, the oldest of two daughters to the late Clifford J. and Ellamae (Fountain) Harrer. She graduated from Oneonta H.S. in 1951 and in 1955, earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Hartwick College. It was here, on her first day of freshman year, that she met her future husband, John “Jack” C. Jones. In 1956 they were married. Janet and Jack would share 64 years together, separated by Jack’s death on July 18, 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Rotary Club, teachers hold summer reading workshops
HUDSON – With sponsorship from the Rotary Club and help from Hudson teachers and the Hudson High School Interact Club, community members gathered together this summer to help parents support their elementary school-aged children’s reading skills. Zach Maule, a rotarian and father, said the idea for the event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Richard Z. Desmarais, 78, of Marlborough
– Richard “Dick” Zoel Desmarais, 78, of Marlborough passed away in Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born in Gardner on April 25, 1944, a son of the late Zoel and Virginia (Richard) Desmarais. Richard leaves two sons, Nathaniel Case and his...
communityadvocate.com
Patricia Beland, 80, of Hudson
– Patricia Lloyd (LeBlanc) Dykers Beland, 80, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Stow, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Charles Beland. Patricia was...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
communityadvocate.com
Andreana M. Grimaldo, 58, of Shrewsbury
– Andreana Marie Grimaldo passed away on August 6, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her adoring family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Andreana was born in Hanover, NH to Daniel Dempsey Jr. and Elizabeth “Poppy” (Paquet) Dempsey, both predeceased. She attended Belmont High School (Class of 1981) where she played softball, volleyball, loved spending time on Lake Winnipesaukee, and at her grandparent’s farm in Lancaster, NH.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough Senior Center billiards team seeks players
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Senior Center billiards team is looking for players to join their group. The team participates in a league, playing eight-ball billiards once a week from September to November at area senior centers. Players of all skills are welcome. Those interested should contact the Senior Center...
communityadvocate.com
Thomas E. Blackburn, 88, formerly of Grafton
– Thomas E. Blackburn, age 88, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and formerly Grafton, MA, Tom was born on January 4, 1934, in Milford MA, the son of Robert E. Blackburn and Grace (Anderson) Blackburn.
communityadvocate.com
Robert J. Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury
– Robert J. “Bob” Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years, Maureen (McConville) Donoghue; his children, Kathy Donoghue, of Worcester, Mike Donoghue and wife Cece, of Darien, CT, Beth White and husband Greg, of Boylston, Patty Durkin of Worcester, Sue Donoghue and husband Dmitri Nayduch, of Brooklyn, NY; ten grandchildren: Chris White and wife Sunny, Jackie White Hughto and husband Bill, Mac Donoghue and wife Regan, Sean Donoghue and fiancé Marissa, Mara Donoghue, Liam Donoghue, Maeve Donoghue, Seamus Nayduch, Ivan Nayduch, and Bridget Nayduch; two great-grandchildren, Dylan White and Jack White; his sister, Pat Clifford and husband Ray of Holden; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kenny Durkin and; his sisters, Dorothy Fisher and Eleanor Fairchild.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
Karen Johansen, 65, of Southborough
Southborough – Johansen, Karen of Southborough, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at home. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Charlotte (Bernard) Johansen; and the wife of Gardner Hendrie. Gardner and Karen were happily together for over 42 years. Karen is survived by her stepchildren,...
communityadvocate.com
Central One Federal Credit Union names new CEO
SHREWSBURY – Central One Federal Credit Union will have a new president and chief executive officer. The Board of Directors has announced that Devon Lyon has been selected to succeed David L’Ecuyer beginning Aug. 22. “I am honored to be named the CEO of Central One Federal Credit...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
communityadvocate.com
Paul G. Skerry, 68, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Paul Gerard Skerry, 68, passed away on July 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester on January 28, 1954, son of the late Charles and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Skerry. Paul was raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was a talented mechanic and builder and in his earlier years, he worked as a crane operator and a roofer. For the past seven years he has been employed in maintenance at Worcester Academy a job he truly loved. When not at work or tinkering and building around his home, Paul enjoyed time spent with friends, especially if it meant lunch at The Clam Box of Ipswich. Paul was very proud of accomplishing 47 years of sobriety and assisted many others in their journey to recovery.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
communityadvocate.com
Beverly A. Akerson, 84, of Shrewsbury
– Beverley A. (Gallo) Akerson, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Auburn, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald E. Akerson; their children: Karen E. Hession and her husband John of Westborough, Mark D. Akerson and his wife Cheryl of Shrewsbury, Michael J. Akerson and his wife Lisa of Sterling, and Kathy A. Catania (late Frank Catania) of Barnstable; grandchildren: Molly, Patrick, Maria, Chris, Kevin, Caroline, Michael, and William; and her sisters, Jayne Mong and her husband Paul, of Worcester, and Barbara Clem and her husband Jon, of Oxford. Beverley also leaves several nieces and nephews.
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Comments / 0