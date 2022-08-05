ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Safety incident sends several Vitro employees to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building. UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Vitro has released a statement regarding the incident. UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 According to the latest update by the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money. Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Vitro releases statement on explosion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s reported explosion at the glass manufacturing plant, Vitro has released the following statement:. A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The molten glass caused materials under the furnace to ignite. Wichita Falls Fire and EMS was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres

Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
BOWIE, TX

