Bunker Hill, IL

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
ALTON, IL
Fly-In and car show showcases new display

You are invited to view display aircraft, see vintage automobiles in a muscle car show, and view the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show this fall at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. The dates are September 24 & 25. On Sunday, children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane.
BETHALTO, IL
Bunker Hill, IL
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower

Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:20. 05:00. 04:54. 02:01. 01:48. 00:37. 00:37. 23:53. 23:53. 23:53. 22:54. 22:54.
LITCHFIELD, IL
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.

JEFFERSON CITY — Heavy rains in recent weeks damaged a dam on a small lake in the St. Louis County city of Overland. The city has closed a walking trail on the dam, and the Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended restrictions on fishing to encourage people to salvage fish from Wild Acres Park Lake.
OVERLAND, MO
Heat and rain impacted the Madison County Fair

Weather may have played a role in the participation at some of the contests with the Madison County Fair. The fair traditionally runs the final week of July in Highland, and this year there were two days of record-setting rainfall during that week. But Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Tom’s Supermarket…New Owner, New Name, New Look

MASCOUTAH – In December 2021, fears that Mascoutah might lose its only grocery store swept through the community. Norrenberns Foods, Inc. had led for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to legal issues with the past grocers union pension fund. But at that time, owner Don Norrenberns told residents not to...
MASCOUTAH, IL
Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

