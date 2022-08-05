Read on www.thebengilpost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
advantagenews.com
Fly-In and car show showcases new display
You are invited to view display aircraft, see vintage automobiles in a muscle car show, and view the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show this fall at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. The dates are September 24 & 25. On Sunday, children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane.
'It was heartbreaking': Rock Hill restaurant back open after closing down twice due to flooding
ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Rock Hill restaurant is back open this weekend after it had to close down twice due to flooding. The basement of Trainwreck Saloon flooded completely from the historic rainfall that hit the St. Louis metro area on Tuesday, July 26. It left six inches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
spotonillinois.com
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower
Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:20. 05:00. 04:54. 02:01. 01:48. 00:37. 00:37. 23:53. 23:53. 23:53. 22:54. 22:54.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
mycouriertribune.com
Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.
JEFFERSON CITY — Heavy rains in recent weeks damaged a dam on a small lake in the St. Louis County city of Overland. The city has closed a walking trail on the dam, and the Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended restrictions on fishing to encourage people to salvage fish from Wild Acres Park Lake.
advantagenews.com
Heat and rain impacted the Madison County Fair
Weather may have played a role in the participation at some of the contests with the Madison County Fair. The fair traditionally runs the final week of July in Highland, and this year there were two days of record-setting rainfall during that week. But Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
heraldpubs.com
Tom’s Supermarket…New Owner, New Name, New Look
MASCOUTAH – In December 2021, fears that Mascoutah might lose its only grocery store swept through the community. Norrenberns Foods, Inc. had led for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to legal issues with the past grocers union pension fund. But at that time, owner Don Norrenberns told residents not to...
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
KMOV
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
Comments / 0