Chesapeake, VA

shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

There is plenty happening on the Shore this weekend!. GET READY!!!! The 2nd Annual Crab Slam at the Shanty is this SATURDAY AND SUNDAY!!!! August 6th and August 7th!. Gates open at 11:30 Saturday and Shoal Shakers will be performing live 12pm-4pm. Local Vendors all day. Smith Island Skiff Races will be from 1pm-2pm. Oyster Eating Contest 4pm-5pm, $20/team. Boat Docking Practice Runs go from 5:30pm-7pm. A Captains/Sponsors Party will be held from 8pm-11pm with DJ Leland playing, open to the public.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic

More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
YORKTOWN, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $9.7 Million

NEWPORT NEWS- An apartment complex in Newport News has recently been sold. S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced that earlier this summer the Colony Square complex located at 60 Colony Road and 52 Colony Square Court was sold for $9,750,000. 53 Colony Square Court, LLC purchased the multi-family property, located on 4.82...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA

