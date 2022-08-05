The 2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament took place this weekend at the Monmouth Country Club and Gibson Woods Golf Course. Scott Weber won this 3rd career title in the men’s championship flight. Weber shot a 2-day score of 139, beating last year’s champion Matt Briggs by one stroke. It was a who’s-who of former champions at top of the leader board at day’s end on Sunday. Five former champions were the top-five finishers in this year’s tournament. Besides Weber and Briggs, 2-time champ Tristan Reimolds shot a 142 for 3rd, followed by fellow 2-time champ Jake Sottos in 4th with a 144 and 3-time former champ Scott McClintock in 5th, carding a 146. McClintock actually led the tournament after Saturday’s first round at the Monmouth Country Club, shooting the only round in the 60’s on the first day with a 69.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO