New community college chief to be welcomed in QC area receptions
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is officially welcoming Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D., as the District’s eighth Chancellor in public receptions next month. Dr. Williams’ duties begin this week as she assumes leadership of the college following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette. Williams was appointed Chancellor in June...
2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Yields 3rd-Time, 1st-Time Champs
The 2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament took place this weekend at the Monmouth Country Club and Gibson Woods Golf Course. Scott Weber won this 3rd career title in the men’s championship flight. Weber shot a 2-day score of 139, beating last year’s champion Matt Briggs by one stroke. It was a who’s-who of former champions at top of the leader board at day’s end on Sunday. Five former champions were the top-five finishers in this year’s tournament. Besides Weber and Briggs, 2-time champ Tristan Reimolds shot a 142 for 3rd, followed by fellow 2-time champ Jake Sottos in 4th with a 144 and 3-time former champ Scott McClintock in 5th, carding a 146. McClintock actually led the tournament after Saturday’s first round at the Monmouth Country Club, shooting the only round in the 60’s on the first day with a 69.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Meet Apollo, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Today Monday August 8th is International Cat Day so our Pet of the Week is Apollo!. Meet Apollo!. Apollo was...
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Music on the River presents Big River Brass Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:. Sunday, August...
Hawkeyes outside coaches’ Top 25
The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Monday, and the Hawkeyes were left out. But just barely. Iowa is first among the teams receiving votes, which makes them No. 26. The 10-4 Hawkeyes finished at No. 23 in the final coaches poll of the 2021-22...
QC Interfaith holds fund-raising breakfast, honors community members
The Quad Cities Interfaith’s Annual Fundraising Breakfast will be 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. For the first time after two years of virtual and On-The-Go breakfast fundraisers, the event will be held in person, a news release says.
Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
Truly heated corn dog & jalapeno contests
The heat didn’t stop some people from enjoying the Mississippi Valley Fair. In fact, some people even entered the corn-dog-eating and jalapeno-eating contests Saturday afternoon. Crowds cheered on contestants as they scruffed down corn dogs as fast as humanly possible. Just one person came out on top: Contestant David...
Aspen Grove Cemetery earns spot on National Register of Historic Places
Burlington, IA- Aspen Grove Cemetery has been added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places. Aspen Grove Cemetery director Michael Bloomer told the Burlington Beacon that the process to have the cemetery placed on the register began seven years ago, culminating with the nomination in April of 2022.
