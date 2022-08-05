ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Arcade restaurant UnBEETABLE to open in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — While PacMan is eating dots, patrons of UnBEETABLE, a new arcade bar and restaurant in downtown Schenectady, can indulge in vegan food. This addition to Schenectady’s nightlife is the vision of Chelsea Heilmann, who opened her first vegan venture, Take Two Cafe, in Schenectady last May.
SCHENECTADY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Free Concerts Begin Tuesday At Saratoga Battlefield

On August 9th at noon, The McKrells will bring their rousing brand of Bluegrass to the park. Bluegrass Now magazine described the band as follows: “Traditional suits-and-ties bluegrass The McKrells are not…Yes, it’s Grass, mostly, but there’s a lilt to the tunes, a bouncing drive to the melodies, and here and there a touch of melancholy that seems to go hand in hand with the Celtic folk persona.”
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

HBO’s Gilded Age on location in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august. The...
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Area eateries shift gears, close due to heat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
SCOTIA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Boaters sought to check for Lake George invasives

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Association has a call out to boaters. This month, the stewardship organization is looking for lakegoers interested in helping to inspect over 100 locations for invasive species activity. The LGA’s first-ever Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday, Aug....
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
HUDSON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYS landmarks to be lit up for Purple Heart Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen landmarks across New York State will be illuminated on Sunday to salute Purple Heart Day. “Today, the Purple Heart represents the immense cost and sacrifices our service members made through their military service to our State and Nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is eternally indebted to all who served and received the Purple Heart. Today and all days we honor and recognize their service.”
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?

If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
spectrumlocalnews.com

A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing

This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY

