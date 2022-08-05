ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Associated Press

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
The Associated Press

Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Tuesday that China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asia-Pacific status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu spoke at a news conference in Taipei as Taiwan began live-fire military drills to test combat readiness in response to ongoing Chinese exercises that have included launching missiles into waters off the island of 23 million people. China says its drills were prompted by the visit to the island last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Wu said China was using her visit as a pretext. China also banned some Taiwanese food imports after the visit and cut off dialogue with the U.S. on several issues including climate change. He said China aims to upend the status quo and annex Taiwan, the self-governing island republic it claims as its own territory.
The Associated Press

Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region where China has been making inroads. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. The Solomon Islands in April signed a security pact with China in a move that has alarmed many in the Pacific who fear it could lead to a military buildup. The U.S. earlier this year announced plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomons, where on Sunday Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare skipped a service commemorating the Battle of Guadalcanal that Sherman she and other dignitaries attended.
