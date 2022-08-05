WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region where China has been making inroads. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. The Solomon Islands in April signed a security pact with China in a move that has alarmed many in the Pacific who fear it could lead to a military buildup. The U.S. earlier this year announced plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomons, where on Sunday Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare skipped a service commemorating the Battle of Guadalcanal that Sherman she and other dignitaries attended.

