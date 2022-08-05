ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

TRS Kids: Seussical Jr.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tanya Shadley, the Founder of TRS Kids, joins HRS to talk all about how her organization exposes kids to theatre, dance and music, and their upcoming production of Seussical Jr. To catch tickets for the show on August 13 and 14, go to showtix4u.com.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

The group started their search this weekend at the Codi fence at the apartment complex in the Buckroe area of Hampton where he went missing. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/community-members-holding-search-for-codi-bigsby-in-hampton/
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School
erienewsnow.com

Colonial Williamsburg tells the story of early American settlers. But in 1956 it paved over Black history to make a parking lot

Beneath the asphalt parking lot of America's largest living history museum, gravesites linked to one of the nation's oldest Black churches remained hidden for decades until last year. Archaeologists in Williamsburg, Virginia, are now excavating three burials at the original location of the historic 18th century First Baptist Church, launching...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
cbs19news

Driver in Norfolk cited for extreme speeding

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Slow down! The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers once again to slow down. This past weekend, a trooper ticketed a speeder in the Norfolk area. That person was going 152 miles per hour in an area with a 55 mph speed limit. Police say...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy