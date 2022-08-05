Read on www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
TRS Kids: Seussical Jr.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tanya Shadley, the Founder of TRS Kids, joins HRS to talk all about how her organization exposes kids to theatre, dance and music, and their upcoming production of Seussical Jr. To catch tickets for the show on August 13 and 14, go to showtix4u.com.
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
31Heroes host ‘Workout to Remember’ event in Virginia Beach
30-service military members and a military K-9 were killed in action when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan.
WAVY News 10
Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
The group started their search this weekend at the Codi fence at the apartment complex in the Buckroe area of Hampton where he went missing. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/community-members-holding-search-for-codi-bigsby-in-hampton/
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
Portsmouth Public Schools hosting virtual job fair on August 17
If you are interested in applying, the school system is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
erienewsnow.com
Colonial Williamsburg tells the story of early American settlers. But in 1956 it paved over Black history to make a parking lot
Beneath the asphalt parking lot of America's largest living history museum, gravesites linked to one of the nation's oldest Black churches remained hidden for decades until last year. Archaeologists in Williamsburg, Virginia, are now excavating three burials at the original location of the historic 18th century First Baptist Church, launching...
Norfolk mayor gives first key to the city to Fleet Park Little League
The Fleet Park Little League is back in the Mermaid City after losing the Senior League World Series Saturday night against Puerto Rico.
Tidewater Staffing hosts hiring event at Wall Street Cafe in Suffolk
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wall Street Cafe, located at 347 North Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Chesapeake church rebuilds after fire destroys original building
Historic Chesapeake church rebuilds after fire sparked flames, causing church to burn to ashes. Gabriel Chapel AME Church set to reopen in 2023.
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
cbs19news
Driver in Norfolk cited for extreme speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Slow down! The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers once again to slow down. This past weekend, a trooper ticketed a speeder in the Norfolk area. That person was going 152 miles per hour in an area with a 55 mph speed limit. Police say...
Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal
According to a Facebook post, the newest foal, Ceres, is a filly and is about two days old.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
'Surviving The Ring & Yourself' event raises awareness of domestic violence
An upcoming event is designed to bring awareness to domestic violence. Match Bout Boxing in Chesapeake and the G.R.O.W. Foundation are teaming up to host "Square Up; Surviving The Ring & Yourself."
Fire department rescues horse from ditch in Chesapeake
The horse, named Patches, strayed away last night and was found by its owner in a ditch off Number 10 Lane in southern Chesapeake.
Comments / 0