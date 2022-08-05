McKees Rocks woman accused in infant's overdose faces more charges

Allegheny County Police Department

A McKees Rocks grandmother already on the run after her infant grandson allegedly overdosed under her care faces additional charges after two more children for whom she cared tested positive for drugs, according to police.

Robbie Boyer, 47, remains wanted in connection with a July 31 incident in which her 10-month-old grandson had to be revived with Naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug.

Boyer, who was watching the child, took off when police arrived. They found her Buick Le Sabre not far from her Fair Oaks Street home, along with a glass pipe hidden in a cigarette box on the front seat. Inside the home, investigators found stamp bags of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Allegheny County police filed more charges Thursday, alleging a 9-year-old girl she was caring for tested positive for cocaine metabolites and a 3-year-old boy tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Boyer was initially charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and drug violations. The latest warrant includes five more counts of aggravated assault and three counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with information about Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or via social media. Callers can remain anonymous.