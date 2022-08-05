Read on www.tomahawknation.com
Seminole Wrap: Season Preview with Bryant McFadden
The Florida State Seminoles are less than 3 weeks away from taking the field on August 27th for their season opener against Duquesne. As the anticipation builds, the Seminole Wrap crew - Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio - turned to former FSU star, two-time Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports football analyst Bryant McFadden to discuss a wide range of topics on the year ahead. He shares his experience as the winning defensive coordinator in FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Game.
Coordinators discuss FSU football scrimmage
FLORIDA STATE — Florida State Seminoles football took the field for its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, using the night to gauge the progress the Seminoles have made since spring camp concluded. Through the first week of practice, an elevated level of intensity, physicality, and depth was...
Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition
It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year. These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely...
FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10 - Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff
Be sure to catch up on BBall Thread #9 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
Head coach Mike Norvell takeaways, thoughts from first scrimmage
Tallahassee, FL — After a little over a week of practice, the Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Doak Campbell on Saturday night. There have been some highs and lows (mostly highs) regarding practice and head coach Mike Norvell was pleased by tonight's effort from the team. He mentioned the improvement from guys like receiver Deuce Spann and linebacker Tatum Bethune, also the grit and grind from all of the players heading into week two.
