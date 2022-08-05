Tallahassee, FL — After a little over a week of practice, the Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Doak Campbell on Saturday night. There have been some highs and lows (mostly highs) regarding practice and head coach Mike Norvell was pleased by tonight's effort from the team. He mentioned the improvement from guys like receiver Deuce Spann and linebacker Tatum Bethune, also the grit and grind from all of the players heading into week two.

