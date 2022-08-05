ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

wmay.com

Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes

Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri Senate race is set

ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Also on the show this morning:. The primaries are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Glen Carbon resident Erika Kohoutek announces candidacy for county board

Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon, Ill., has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis American

St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office

Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Proposal To Purchase Enos Park Homes Remains Stalled In Committee

Some Springfield aldermen are still balking at a request for nearly $300,000 to assist the Enos Park Neighborhood Association as it struggles with the cost of a neighborhood redevelopment program. The city had already put up money in past years to help the association acquire and maintain more than 70 properties in the neighborhood, but the group has been unable to stay ahead of its costs for taxes and professional services. Mayor Jim Langfelder says if the city doesn’t purchase the properties, they could be sold individually at tax auction, making it harder to market the properties in bigger blocks to prospective developers. But an ordinance authorizing the city to buy the properties has been stalled in committee for weeks.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
constructforstl.org

Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County

From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Scattered thunderstorms likely this evening

ST. LOUIS — A slow-moving front will team up with today’s heat to generate scattered clusters of thunderstorms this evening. The most likely time is now until 10 pm. Because of the very humid air we have in place, any communities hit by one of these slow-moving storms may pick up a quick couple of inches of rain and experience a short period of flash flooding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO
advantagenews.com

Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.

Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
JERSEYVILLE, IL

