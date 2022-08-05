ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: White House reacts to China announcement that it’ll end contact with U.S. on major issues

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
PBS NewsHour

China cuts off vital U.S. contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China cut off contacts with the United States on vital issues Friday — including military matters and crucial climate cooperation — as concerns rose that the Communist government’s hostile reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit could signal a lasting, more aggressive approach toward its U.S. rival and the self-ruled island.
The Associated Press

Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Tuesday that China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asia-Pacific status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu spoke at...
Nancy Pelosi
Vladimir Putin
Sergey Lavrov
Joe Biden
Brittney Griner
PBS NewsHour

One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
