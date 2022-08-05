ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

No Clear Winner Yet In District 3, Post 2 CLB Race

By By Kathy Hemsworth
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Even after votes were tallied on Thursday evening, there was no clear winner in the race for County Commissioner in District 3, Post 2.

Incumbent Terry Dawson was challenged by Terry Step for the seat, and both candidates received 420 votes each. There was one vote for a write-in candidate as well.

On Friday morning, Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard said the winner may become apparent on Tuesday or choosing the winner could end up taking longer. He explained in the county a handful of provisional ballots were cast in the election. He explained provisional ballots are cast when there are questions about the eligibility of a voter.

According to voter information sites, a provisional ballot may be used because the voter’s name doesn’t appear on the list of voters for a specific precinct, the eligibility to vote cannot be established or has been challenged, the voter requested an absentee ballot but did not receive one, or there are inaccuracies or outdated information in the voter’s registration records.

Out of the handful of provisional ballots cast in Cocke County for the August general election, one was cast in District 3. He said that at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, the provisional ballots will be addressed during an election commission meeting at the Election Commission Office. He said whether the provisional ballot for District 3 is rendered acceptable, and whether that voter cast a vote in the race in question will play a pivotal role in deciding the race.

What if the ballot is not approved or what if the voter did not vote in the race? Blanchard said he could not offer further information at this time or speculate on how the winner would be chosen. He said that would be up to state election attorneys to review and those attorneys must interpret the laws regarding how to proceed with the matter.

Comments / 1

Related
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday

Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Cocke County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
brianhornback.com

The Six Female Majority Knox County Commission Begins September 1, 2022

Last night with the election victories of Kim Frazier, Knox County Commission at Large Seat 11. Rhonda Lee, Knox County Commission, Seventh District and Gina Oster, Knox County Commission, Third District. Frazier, Lee and Oster’s service on September 1, 2022 they join County Commissioners Courtney Durrett, Dr. Dasha Lundy and Terry Hill who are beginning the third year of their four year terms, this creating a six female majority on the Knox County Commission.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Patty Woodby elected mayor of Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby will continue to serve as Carter County’s mayor. Voters chose Woodby over two independent candidates, awarding her 62% of the vote compared to 23% for Leon Humphrey and 14% for Devon Buck. The county commission appointed Woodby to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term in November 2020 […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
MASCOT, TN
WATE

Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Clb#Election Local#Attorneys#Election Commission#Post 2 Clb Race
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

Whittier School property transferred to Cherokee Indian Housing

Tribal Council unanimously approved Res. No. 372 (2022) on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, approving the transfer of the parcel commonly known as the ‘Whittier School Property’ to the Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD). The property was previously transferred to Kituwah, LLC in October of 2020 to...
CHEROKEE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
John M. Dabbs

Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City

Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
GRAY, TN
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
WBIR

Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
434
Followers
861
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy