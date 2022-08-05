No Clear Winner Yet In District 3, Post 2 CLB Race

Even after votes were tallied on Thursday evening, there was no clear winner in the race for County Commissioner in District 3, Post 2.

Incumbent Terry Dawson was challenged by Terry Step for the seat, and both candidates received 420 votes each. There was one vote for a write-in candidate as well.

On Friday morning, Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard said the winner may become apparent on Tuesday or choosing the winner could end up taking longer. He explained in the county a handful of provisional ballots were cast in the election. He explained provisional ballots are cast when there are questions about the eligibility of a voter.

According to voter information sites, a provisional ballot may be used because the voter’s name doesn’t appear on the list of voters for a specific precinct, the eligibility to vote cannot be established or has been challenged, the voter requested an absentee ballot but did not receive one, or there are inaccuracies or outdated information in the voter’s registration records.

Out of the handful of provisional ballots cast in Cocke County for the August general election, one was cast in District 3. He said that at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, the provisional ballots will be addressed during an election commission meeting at the Election Commission Office. He said whether the provisional ballot for District 3 is rendered acceptable, and whether that voter cast a vote in the race in question will play a pivotal role in deciding the race.

What if the ballot is not approved or what if the voter did not vote in the race? Blanchard said he could not offer further information at this time or speculate on how the winner would be chosen. He said that would be up to state election attorneys to review and those attorneys must interpret the laws regarding how to proceed with the matter.